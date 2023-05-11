Prep football: Talladega finds its spring mojo with 55 players

TALLADEGA — A lot has changed since last season when Talladega High whiffed on the football season and skidded home at 0-10.
Since then the Tigers have forgotten about their problems and have gone back to work. They have re-discovered the weight room. The football players have gotten bigger, faster and more resilient.
They are not the same team that lost every fourth quarter in the 2022 season.
“We lacked discipline last year,” Tigers junior quarterback and punter Jackson Burel said. “We are not going 0-10 this season. We’re ready to put up some points and stop people. We want to win more, and we’re getting competitive.”
Spring practice is already underway with a bang for Talladega with a new enthusiasm and 55 players who are ready to rock and roll. Is this a new era for the Tigers?
That is a distinct maybe, pigskin-wise.
“We’re more upbeat, and we want to win the region (championship),” the 6-foot-0, 205-pound Burel said.
He is not in this alone. The Tigers have a re-dedicated and a recharged throng of players.
There’s a new feeling on the spring practice field for Talladega High.
“You’re either all in or you’re all out,” Tigers junior center Austin Coleman said. “We have some upcoming stars. We have a good attitude. We’re taking control, and we want people watching us.”
The Tigers are looking for support and touchdowns. They are starting to find both this spring. There are nine scheduled workouts during the next two weeks for the Tigers.
Talladega High football is gaining some momentum. Yes, the gridiron program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2019.
The Tigers are already stronger and faster than they were at any point last season. That has caught the attention of Talladega head football coach Bill Smith.
He sees a path to respectability and success, victories included, this year for the Tigers.
“We’re creating some excitement, and we’re getting the music going,” Smith said. “We expect to build consistency as our program evolves. We can be a program that contends for the playoffs.”
But what about now with a lot of new faces on the Talladega football team?
“We have some young guys who expect to win,” Smith said. “We have a lot of positive energy, but we need some leaders to step up.”
The Tigers hope to identify some of those much-needed football guys in a spring scrimmage against Winterboro High on May 19 at the Bulldogs' stadium. The game will commence at 6 p.m.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.