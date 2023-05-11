 Skip to main content
Prep football: Talladega finds its spring mojo with 55 players

Bill Smith

Talladega Coach Bill Smith's team went 0-10 last season but hopes for more.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — A lot has changed since last season when Talladega High whiffed on the football season and skidded home at 0-10.

Since then the Tigers have forgotten about their problems and have gone back to work. They have re-discovered the weight room. The football players have gotten bigger, faster and more resilient.

