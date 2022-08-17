Prep football: Talladega faces Lincoln in big Talladega County opener

TALLADEGA — Head coach Bill Smith and the Talladega Tigers face an early test from county rival Lincoln on Friday to kick off the season.
“Coach (Matt) Zedaker has done a really good job with his Lincoln team,” said Smith, who is in his first year at the school. “They have 90 kids on the roster. They have depth. They have good skill. They have big linemen. It’s a humongous test for us in our first game of the year.”
Talladega is coming off of a 1-9 season last year with a 1-5 record in Class 5A, Region 4. Last season was the first time since 2016 that Talladega missed the playoffs. The Tigers are looking to progress and develop a winning culture in their football program with the start of the 2022 season.
That hopeful progression started with Smith and his first-year coaching staff taking over the program in January. Smith and his staff are rebuilding what has been a perennial playoff team.
The Tigers were also reclassified and are now in Class 4A, Region 4. Talladega was 5A in 2020 and 2021 after going 6-5 in 4A in 2019 while making the second round of the playoffs.
“I was late getting the staff together and we didn’t have spring training," Smith said. "We’re still a little bit short-staffed even though I have some good guys. We’re behind.”
Smith said Talladega is playing catch up.
"I love the kids," he said. "They want to win. They want to be good. They’re having to learn the characteristics and the traits of a winner. The teams that win consistently have a lot of stuff in common.
"They work hard, they’re consistent. They don’t miss practice. They come to workouts in the summer. They don’t waste time in varsity athletics. They lift weights. We’re learning to do the small things that will turn into big things.”
Talladega is traveling the 20 miles up the road to Lincoln for this early-season matchup. The two teams are familiar with each other both on and off the field. The rivalry is huge for both team’s communities, athletes, and programs.
Lincoln was 6-5 last season with a 4-3 record in Class 5A Region 6. Russellville downed the Golden Bears in the playoffs in November to end their season.
“The kids, for the most part, all know each other,” Smith said. “I was the head coach at Munford for four years and Lincoln was our No. 1 rival, so I’m well familiar with Lincoln. The kids on both sides, both schools will be hyped. You won’t have to be motivated for this game.”
Smith wants more out of his Tigers this week, especially as they gear up for a tough season opener against the Golden Bears.
“I want great effort,” Smith said. “I want more mental toughness, more physicality, try to pay more attention to detail, and never quit.”