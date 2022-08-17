 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Prep football: Talladega faces Lincoln in big Talladega County opener

Talladega football practice-bc _1.jpg

Talladega opens the 2022 football season on the road Friday, August 19 at Lincoln.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — Head coach Bill Smith and the Talladega Tigers face an early test from county rival Lincoln on Friday to kick off the season.

Smith said he is excited for the challenge ahead as he prepares his team for the contest.