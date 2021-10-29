Prep football: Sylacauga wraps up No.2 seed

SYLACAUGA — Benjamin Russell played the role of spoiler as they came from behind to defeat Sylacauga 35-28 in the final game of the regular season Friday.
Sylacauga came into the game in a three-way tie with Tallassee and Clay Central in Class 5A, Region 4. With the loss, Sylacauga finishes in second place in the region behind Clay Central. The Vols defeated Handley 30-16 to clinch the top seed as they took Handley’s seven wins in tiebreak, which is total wins by defeated opponents.
Sylacauga will host Andalusia in the first round of the 5A playoffs Friday. This is the first time that Sylacauga has hosted a first-round playoff game since 2001.
"It’s exciting around this community," Sylacauga head coach Rob Carter said. "I think they have been intimidated to play Benjamin Russell for a while. We went in there and played toe to toe with them. We had our chances, and that’s an accomplishment for our kids and this program.”
The Wildcats scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Jykevion Hicks opened the period with a 4-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-goal to tie the game 28-28 with 11:58 left in the game. The touchdown run capped off a 72-yard drive for the Wildcats.
After both teams traded punts, Benjamin Russell put together a 75-yard drive together for the game-winning touchdown. Demarcus McNeal scored the game-winning touchdown as he was able to spin out of a tackle and go 38 yards for a touchdown to take a 35-28 lead with 54 seconds to play.
Sylacauga had a chance to try to tie the game. Bill Lauderdale returned the ensuing kickoff to the Aggies’ 49. Brayson Edwards found Maleek Pope for a 26-yard gain down the Wildcats’ 34. After an incompletion, Edwards lost 9 yards by taking a sack at the Benjamin Russell 43. After another incompletion, Sylacauga had one final chance to keep its hopes alive, but Edwards’ pass fell incomplete.
What to know
—Pope rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns against Benjamin Russell. He also had three receptions for 36 yards. Pope had a huge third quarter for the Aggies. The senior rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns in only four carries in the third. Pope scored on a 36-yard run to give Sylacauga a 21-13 lead to open the period. On the Aggies’ ensuing possession, Pope exploded out the backfield for a 64 yard touchdown run to give Sylacauga a 28-21 lead.
—Sylacauga’s offense struggled in the fourth as it managed only two first downs.
—Edwards scored two touchdowns for the Aggies. The senior recorded a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the first period. He also threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Bill Lauderdale in the second quarter to give Sylacauga a 14-13 lead.
Who said
—Carter on his team’s performance against Benjamin Russell: “We took them out of their offense; they couldn’t run their regular sets. They were able to run that power set. They broke some tackles at key times and we did too. Maleek Pope had a great game. They did a good job trying to stop him. We dropped a pass here and there and overthrew a couple of guys that might have gotten us up more than one score. If we ever got up a second score that would have pushed them to stay in the spread where they didn't have much success.”