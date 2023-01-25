Prep football: Sylacauga feels like home to new coach Chris Smelley

SYLACAUGA — When it comes to Aggie football, Chris Smelley is the future.
There is no other place that Smelley would rather be than Sylacauga High School. Smelley, the highly accomplished 36-year-old, is the school's new head football coach.
The new mentor already feels at home in Aggieland.
“I know Sylacauga has a proud tradition, and I can feel the pride here. I’m going to challenge the players. We’re going to develop relationships, and I want this program to operate on a championship level,” said Smelley, a South Carolina quarterback in 2006-08.
Smelley, the ex-Gamecock quarterback, long-tossed the ball for 23 touchdowns back in his college days. He also set an Alabama High School Athletic Association record with a single-game mark of 585 passing yards while playing for American Christian Academy back in the day.
He is used to excelling, leading and winning on the football field. Smelley expects to do something along those lines at Sylacauga High as the Aggies' head coach.
“We need to get our (football) culture where it needs to be," Smelley said. "We’re going to do the small things in the right way. I want positive attitudes and fierce competitors.”
Sylacauga High’s returning football players can’t wait to play for their new field boss. The Aggies are coming off an 0-10 season, but the players think Smelley can make an immediate impact.
Aggie sophomore offensive tackle Trevan Kirksey is all in with the new head coach.
“He’s going to be a good coach (for us). He could lead us to a championship. We are going to bond,” the 210-pound Kirksey said.
Sylacauga High junior linebacker Elijah Williams wants to see what Smelley can do for the Aggies' football program, too. Williams is a Chris Smelley believer.
“Coach Smelley is serious and focused. He wants to get us more disciplined. We are going to fight every single down. I think coach Smelley can lead us to a good place,” Williams said.
The new Aggies skipper has been a high school coach for 11 years. Smelley has learned his coaching craft while on staff at Hoover High School, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and American Christian Academy.
While serving as the head coach at American Christian in Tuscaloosa, Smelley led the Patriots to a seven-year record of 65-21, including six years in the state playoffs.
Smelley expects to win at Sylacauga High, too. The coach also expects improvement in his first season with the Aggies.
“We’re going to run a wide-open offense, and we have high expectations,” Smelley said.