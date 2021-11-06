Prep football: Sylacauga falls to Andalusia

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga’s historic season came to end as they fell to Andalusia 42-7 on Friday night at Legion Stadium.
This was the first time that the Aggies hosted a first-round playoff game in 20 years, but home field didn’t change the outcome as Sylacauga’s season came to an end in the first round for the eighth year in a row.
“In the first half, I think we were toe-to-toe with them,” Sylacauga head coach Rob Carter said. “We had opportunities but we got stopped on fourth and short at the goal line. Then I went for it towards midfield and we came up short. They were able to capitalize and get the 14-0 lead going into half. I’m proud of the guys, we were outsized, but we fought the whole time…I’m proud of the young men for being able to reach a goal of having a home playoff game.”
Sylacauga (7-4) controlled the clock to open the game as they put together a 25-play drive which took 11:25 off the game clock. The drive, however, stalled at the Andalusia 2-yard line as Sylacauga running back Maleek Pope was stopped on fourth-and-goal.
“When you get that close and get denied it takes some momentum and it can swing it around, but that’s not an excuse,” Carter said. “That’s a good football team, we played hard and they just outlasted us.
Andalusia capitalized off Sylacauga’s missed opportunity. The Bulldogs put together a 98-yard drive for a touchdown. Andalusia is known for its ground attack, but they were able to do damage through the air. Ayden Amis connected with Kaiden Denson for a 68 yard gain to Sylacauga’s 12-yard line as the quarter came to an end. Jamarion Burnett scored on a few plays later to give Andalusia a 7-0 lead.
After Sylacauga’s first drive they struggled to move the ball. On their ensuing possession, Sylacauga was forced to punt. On the return, an Andalusia player muffed the punt which was recovered by Sylacauga at the Bulldogs’ 49.
Sylacauga only managed one first down after opening the game with a long drive.
Andalusia closed out the half with another touchdown. Amis and Denson connected for a 45-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead going into intermission.
Andalusia dominated the second half as it outscored Sylacauga 28-7.
What to know
—Maleek Pope’s final game as an Aggies didn’t go as planned. The senior running back was swarmed by Andalusia defenders the entire night. Pope finished with 52 yards.
—Sylacauga’s lone score came from the defense. Jeremy Odem returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
—This is the 10th season in a row that Sylacauga finished the season with seven or more wins.
Who said
—Andalusia head coach Trent Taylor on his team's defensive performance: “Defensively, to have a team to stay on the field the entire quarter and still not allow them to score was really tremendous. That running back was something else for them, we knew that. I heard he was over 2,000 yard rushing. I don’t know what he had tonight, but I know he didn’t get in the end zone, so that was really big for us defensively. “
—Carter on Sylacauga’s seniors: “I’m going to miss them, they were great. They helped me coming in here new. I was able to lead them and they listened to what I had to say. I thought they responded well throughout the season and they believed in what we were trying to do. I’m going to miss them a lot.”