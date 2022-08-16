Prep football: Sylacauga anticipating early season test against 6A Benjamin Russell

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Aggies are preparing for an early and tough non-region matchup in their season opener against the Class 6A Benjamin Russell Wildcats on Friday.
The Aggies fell to the Wildcats last season in their regular-season finale. It was a tight game throughout with Benjamin Russell winning 35-28. Head coach Rob Carter and Sylacauga look to avenge last season’s loss.
“These kids lost a close one (last year),” said Carter, whose team was 7-4 a year ago. “We look to improve from last Friday’s scrimmage game against B.B. Comer. We’re looking to be a little more fundamentally sound and compete at a higher level with (Benjamin Russell) being a 6A. We expect a well coached team and a lot of talent on the field and the opposite sideline.”
Carter saw a lot of positives during last week’s scrimmage matchup. He also saw plenty of areas in which his squad could improve upon. Overall, the Aggies are happy where they are at and look forward to facing a new challenge this week in the season opener.
“Both quarterbacks hadn’t been in a varsity game until last week,” Carter said. “I think both did a really good job of handling the situation and running the offense. I thought the offensive line did a good job and we were able to attack them with the run game. I think defensively was probably where we made more mistakes, but it was against an excellent team. B.B. Comer is a really tough 2A, they’re going to excel, and could go all the way.
“I thought the effort of the kids was good. I didn’t see anybody loafing or not hustling. The mistakes made were full speed. The kids competed, they stayed composed when we got down 13-0, they came back and took the lead. I like where we are now from where we were last year.”
Benjamin Russell was 3-7 a year ago but have a new coach this year in Smitty Grider, who was head coach at Central Coosa, Beauregard, Park Crossing, Hazel Green and Dothan.
With Benjamin Russell in 6A and Sylacauga in 5A, the early non-region matchup is a way for the two teams to continue to improve and assess what they have while playing another opponent before region play kicks off.The difference between this week and last week, however, this game counts toward the season record.
Carter said he also enjoys facing the Wildcats because the two schools are only 30 minutes apart. He says the schools are “close enough in proximity that it could be a rivalry eventually if we continue to stay on each other’s schedules.”
“You want to see big crowds,” Carter said.
As for what Carter wants from this game, he said, “The main thing is I want to see my kids improve from the scrimmage week to this week."
He added, "These games are really set up games for getting you into your region. That’s the reason I like to play a tougher opponent, so you have to play four quarters early. The conditioning sets in throughout games later on because of the tough early games. When you play higher in classification, you normally are facing lower depth than the opponent. But I want to see that we’ve improved from last week’s scrimmage."
He added, “The kids continue to grow close together and do the right things. We’re trying to be fundamentally sound with everything we do.”