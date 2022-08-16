 Skip to main content
Prep football: Sylacauga anticipating early season test against 6A Benjamin Russell

Sylacauga

Sylacauga goes through preseason practice.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Aggies are preparing for an early and tough non-region matchup in their season opener against the Class 6A Benjamin Russell Wildcats on Friday.

The Aggies fell to the Wildcats last season in their regular-season finale. It was a tight game throughout with Benjamin Russell winning 35-28. Head coach Rob Carter and Sylacauga look to avenge last season’s loss.