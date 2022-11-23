 Skip to main content
Prep football: State semifinals matches B.B. Comer, Highland Home

SYLACAUGA — It’s no secret anymore.

Behind closed doors and with an open dialogue, coach Adam Fossett is building a prep football powerhouse at B.B. Comer High School. In the past four years, Comer has won seven state playoff games.

Businesses around Sylacauga have decorated with black and gold to support the B.B. Comer football team who advanced to the AHSAA 2A semifinals. Friday Coach Adam Fossett's Tigers host Highland Home Friday night with a trip to the state championship game on the line.

