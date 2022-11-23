Prep football: State semifinals matches B.B. Comer, Highland Home

SYLACAUGA — It’s no secret anymore.
Behind closed doors and with an open dialogue, coach Adam Fossett is building a prep football powerhouse at B.B. Comer High School. In the past four years, Comer has won seven state playoff games.
In the last three years, Fossett and Comer have stockpiled 19 wins and just two losses in Class 2A, Region 4. And the growl is back this season for the Tigers.
The B.B. Comer football machine has inhaled the region championship, minus any league defeats, in seven region games. And in the first three weeks of the state playoffs, Comer High and Fossett have strung together wins over Lanett, Wicksburg and the Reeltown Rebels.
“We are showing grit and a lot of energy. We come ready to play. Our players are committed to this program. We’re laying the groundwork (for a potential state title run),” Fossett said. “Our team battles, and Comer is where I belong.”
Fossett’s disciples of the gridiron are deeply involved, and the Tiger players care about their teammates seven days a week and 365 days a year.
“We’ve got something special (here). This program is a blessing, and we work hard. We go hard and play hard. We have good coaches,” Tigers junior cornerback Jesse Graham said.
None of the Comer players think they’re going to lose either, whether it's a spring game, a summer scrimmage or a state playoff game in late November. The Tigers are always ready to roll, rip and win at all times.
B.B. Comer gains strength from the Tiger coaching staff, too. The players and the coaches have a strong connection, from the sideline, to the huddle, to the timeout with one minute left in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers have camaraderie, 12 months out of the year, and especially in the state playoffs. On Friday, B.B. Comer (11-2) will meet and greet and play Highland Home (12-1) in the state football semifinals at Legion Stadium.
And the Tigers can see themselves winning and advancing to next week’s Class 2A state championship game at Auburn. Comer High has confidence, an intricate game plan and some blue-collar blood and guts players that know how to win close games in the playoffs.
The Tigers are well prepared for the Highland Home Flying Squadron in round four of the postseason this evening. The state semifinal duel will kick off at 7 p.m.
Comer is looking forward to another rollercoaster ride in the playoffs.
“This is going to be a dogfight. Highland (Home) has a lot of tall and quick players. We’re going to need some leadership,” Tiger sophomore linebacker Raelon Sims said.
B.B. Comer will also be seeking some open-field tackles, some stops behind the line of scrimmage and another goal line stand or two.
“Our defense is going to get to the ball. We’re coming to play, and we’re going to need some discipline,” Comer High senior linebacker Adam Odum (6-foot-0, 225 pounds) said.