Prep football: State quarterfinalist B.B. Comer remains on a roll

SYLACAUGA — It’s only getting better for those high-energy Tigers from B.B. Comer.
The boys from Region 4 were ranked sixth in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association's Class 2A football poll of the season. They're also No. 6 in the most recent MaxPreps state football poll.
The Tigers, winners of six straight games, are 10-2 on the season. Comer has been on a tear for weeks, thanks to victories over Isabella, Thorsby, Coosa County Central, Fayetteville, Lanett and the Wicksburg Panthers.
In the past six weeks, B.B. Comer has rocked the football world with 258 points. The Tigers are averaging 43 points during their last half-dozen games.
The Top Five in the state in Class 2A in Alabama include Fyffe (12-0), Aliceville (11-1), Reeltown (10-1), Highland Home (10-1) and the Ariton Purple Cats (10-2). And right below those prestigious teams is B.B. Comer High School with its No. 6 state ranking.
Just eight teams are remaining in the 2A state playoffs, and one of those teams is the Comer Tigers. They are still rocking, rolling and putting the ball between the uprights.
Noah Wimmer is the junior place-kicker for the Tigers. Wimmer is accurate and is ready to boot B.B. Comer to the next round of the state playoffs.
The Tigers will collide with the Reeltown Rebels on Friday night in the state quarterfinals at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Wimmer and the Comer troops are ready to kick in another state playoff win.
B.B. Comer is still thinking state championship with their usual array of blue-collar players. The Tigers are a handful for anyone, including the Reeltown Rebels, who beat Long High School, 55-0 last Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.
Reeltown also throttled Thorsby, 48-8 in round one of the 2A playoffs. Along the way, B.B. Comer has also played unblemished football in the last six weeks.
The Tigers have been getting the job done in muddy and bloody style with junior quarterback Devin Harvey, sophomore linebacker Raelon Sims, junior cornerback Jesse Graham and downhill runner Kamore Harris, the 6-foot-2 junior tailback.
B.B. Comer is also thriving, diving and dictating with 245-pound junior defensive end Chris Wilson and 280-pound senior offensive lineman Brandon Blankenship.