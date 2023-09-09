Prep football: Southside prevails over frustrated Lincoln

LINCOLN — It didn’t have to make sense. This is high school football.
The bizarre often reigns supreme in such games. Lincoln senior running back and safety Brandon Estelle played in one of those unorthodox games Friday night at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.
It just so happens, Estelle and Lincoln won the statistical battle, but lost the football game to Southside-Gadsden 29-8 in a Class 5A, Region 6 tilt. Lincoln filled up the clipboard with 221 yards of offense (112 rushing and 106 passing).
Southside-Gadsden worked their chin straps off, too, but finished with 173 yards and nine first downs. The Panthers rushed for 138 yards and passed for an under-the-radar total of 35 yards.
But Southside still won the game handily. That is what irritates Estelle and the Lincoln Golden Bears.
“We let the safety brake off, and we tried to be too perfect,” Estelle said. “The tension was high. Our defense fought hard, but we made too many mistakes.”
Lincoln botched a special teams play, which cost the Golden Bears a safety. On an attempted punt, Lincoln hiked the ball into the end zone. Southside took its first lead of the game at 9-8 with 1:23 left in the first quarter.
The Panthers also cashed in with three interceptions in the game, with two of those picks in the first half. Southside junior safety Brody McCutcheon returned one of those interceptions for a 30-yard touchdown in the second period. The Panthers steamrolled to a 16-8 lead with 10:58 remaining in the first half.
—Lincoln actually had an 8-0 lead just one minute and five seconds into the game in the first period. The Bears scored on a Jalen Turner 70-yard touchdown run. Lincoln added a two-point conversion.
—The Bears had other ripe opportunities to score, as well. Southside junior cornerback Silas Osborne intercepted a pass from Lincoln senior quarterback Monty Weed at the Panthers’ 3-yard line at the 1:11 mark of the second period. Bears sophomore quarterback Caleb Jenkins also threw an interception at the Southside 22-yard line in the fourth quarter. Lincoln also came away with no points after getting the ball with first-and-10 at the Panthers 25-yard line, also in the fourth period.
—Southside-Gadsden scored both of the game’s second half touchdowns on two 1-yard runs. Mason Teague and Koal Garrett found paydirt on a pair of short runs. Teague, the 205-pound sandblaster, ran hard all night. He ran through tackles with 14 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
—Senior Jalen Turner of Lincoln led the Golden Bears with seven carries for 83 yards.
—Mason Teague on Southside’s runaway region win: “We weren’t worried. We know who we are. Lincoln loaded the box, and our offensive line worked their butt off.”
—Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker on his team’s mistake-prone game: “We had some self-inflicted wounds. I knew this would be a 12-round fight. We just need to go back to the drawing board.”
—Panthers senior center Jake Stewart (6-1, 270 pounds) on his team’s comeback win on the road: “We persevered. Any win in the region is a good win.”
—Lincoln (2-1, 0-1) will hit the highway for a region game at Alexandria next Friday, Sept. 15. Southside-Gadsden (2-1, 1-0) has a region game as well next week. The Panthers will play the Springville Tigers at home in a 7 p.m. kickoff in Gadsden.
