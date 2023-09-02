 Skip to main content
Prep football: Second-quarter surge pushes Lincoln past Ashville

Lincoln quarterback Monty Weed breaks of a long touchdown run against Ashville early in second quarter.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — Lincoln High School’s football team delivered a 40-26 victory over Ashville in its first home game of the season Friday night at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.

A four-turnover, two touchdown effort by the Golden Bears’ defense combined with 280 rushing yards and three touchdowns propelled head coach Matt Zedaker’s squad to a 2-0 start in 2023.