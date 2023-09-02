Prep football: Second-quarter surge pushes Lincoln past Ashville

LINCOLN — Lincoln High School’s football team delivered a 40-26 victory over Ashville in its first home game of the season Friday night at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.
A four-turnover, two touchdown effort by the Golden Bears’ defense combined with 280 rushing yards and three touchdowns propelled head coach Matt Zedaker’s squad to a 2-0 start in 2023.
“I thought our execution was better tonight,” Zedaker said. “When we had our starters in, we were clicking. We got up right there and really wanted to get some of these young kids in. A lot of those mistakes though, you can attribute to youth. We’re putting a lot of sophomores and a lot of freshmen out there … All-in-all, I thought the ones did really well, and that’s invaluable experience for our twos and threes that got in.”
Lincoln senior Brandon Estelle Jr. made his presence felt on both sides of the ball. He picked off three passes from Ashville senior quarterback Ryan Harris and returned his first interception for the opening touchdown of the contest early in the first quarter.
Estelle Jr. added a 37-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Golden Bears sophomore quarterback Caleb Jenkins to put his team ahead 26-0 with 3:33 to play in the first half.
“Monster game for him,” Zedaker said. “Brandon, he was due. He was primed for that game. What an awesome way to start for our defense right there – the first play from scrimmage they had on offense, to step in front and take it to the house. We’re going to go with Brandon, and he’s going to help us win a lot of games and so are a lot of the other ones. A good game for him.”
Golden Bears senior quarterback Montavius Weed led his team with 105 rushing yards on seven carries, including a 73-yard run with 9:55 to play in the first half to make the score 12-0.
His touchdown sparked a scoring deluge from Lincoln. The Golden Bears outpaced the Bulldogs 27-6 on the way to intermission.
Lincoln led 6-0 after the first period.
—Bulldogs senior running back Jonathan Beason scored the lone first-half touchdown for his team via an 88-yard run down the left sideline and added another on a 52-yard scamper midway through the third quarter. He finished the contest with 23 carries for 238 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
—Golden Bears linebacker Chancten Cole intercepted Harris and returned the ball 13 yards for the team’s second defensive touchdown.
—Ashville sophomore quarterback J.B. Potter threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to receivers Justin Jones (55 yards) and Nate Huckaby (41 yards).
—Lincoln running back Jalen Turner ended his night with seven carries for 60 yards and a touchdown (28 yards), while fellow running back Jaylin Adair scored a 24-yard touchdown in a 10-carry, 60-yard effort.
—Ashville forced three turnovers (two fumbles, one interception) in the first quarter.
—Zedaker on the first-quarter turnovers: “Just a lot of other silly mistakes. Turnovers are going to kill us. We get in region play in this region we’re in, and that’ll be detrimental if we can’t take care of the ball.”
—Ashville head coach Kirakias Shepard on Potter’s performance: “He’s young. We thought it was a chance to get our young guys some reps and help him moving forward. Right now, (Harris) is our guy. He’s still going to be our quarterback. We’ve got to keep working with him and help him to get better. He’s playing in a new offense, too. But it was a good night for No. 2.”