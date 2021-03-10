Prep football: Rob Carter brings championship experience to Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — On Wednesday afternoon, Sylacauga introduced the program’s next football, coach Rob Carter. Within minutes it became clear that the C-word is going to come up quite a bit around Sylacauga, regardless of how the Aggies perform in the fall.
“Our vision and I’m not afraid to say it — I think some coaches are scared or afraid — but I want to win a championship,” Carter said.
Carter arrives at Sylacauga after a seven-year stint at Beauregard, which included a Class 5A state championship in 2016. Carter guided the Hornets to a 51-27 record during his tenure, despite zero prior head-coaching experience.
Carter will also work as a physical education teacher and as a strength and conditioning supplement.
Sylacauga superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said the school received more than 80 qualified applicants. In the end, the school settled on a coach that held a 4-1 record against the Aggies.
“We know him well from playing against Beauregard for several years,” Segars said of Carter. “And we didn’t always come out on top. … (We searched for) someone who can lead our students, lead our staff, lead our town. He wears all sorts of leadership hats, and he’s got the character to pull that off.”
As it turned out, Beauregard’s visits to Sylacauga over the years left a lasting impact on more than just the Aggie decision-makers.
“Me and my wife through those years coming here, we said that is a great little town,” Carter said of Sylacauga. “We would love to be a part of it, and now we have a chance, so we’re going to make that our vision to build a championship program.”
Ultimately what Carter and his family couldn’t shake was the memories of all the Aggie fans, the ones who previously cheered against him.
“Just the backing of the people,” Carter said when asked why Sylacauga. “Number one, I think most coaches want to see a full crowd. When you come here, that is what you see. It is envious.”
From an offensive standpoint, there’s no question that former coach Andrew Zow opened things up with an increased emphasis on the pass in his lone season in Sylacauga.
While Zow might be off to Clemson now, it’s fair to wonder if Carter will continue pushing players down the same road. Sylacauga’s new coach remained noncommittal on Wednesday when asked specifics about his offensive philosophy.
Carter said he’s seen every sort of offensive system during his time coaching, and the Aggies would settle on whatever scheme helped the players succeed.
Speaking of his experience, Carter served as an assistant for 20 years before Beauregard gave him his first shot to lead. The Hornets finished his first season with a record of 7-3.
“You really got to spend time with them (the young people) as a head coach,” Carter said when asked what he learned from his first year at Beauregard. “Because you’re so busy with other things you have to do, and it doesn’t include coaching. Head coaching kind of takes you away from the daily grind with the individual.”
The Hornets went 11-1 in year two before claiming a championship at the end of a 13-1 campaign during his third season.
When asked why he decided to make a change now, Carter said he felt led by the Lord.
“I think He led me here,” Carter said. “Led me to the opportunity, hey, you’ve done what you need to do at Beauregard, let’s move on for your career.
“Tough thing to do, because like you said, I love the kids and the community. We get tied into it. … It’s tough to tear away from, but it was a time, and we’re happy this was the place.”