Prep football rankings: The latest poll

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
1. Thompson (20); 9-0; 240
3. Central-Phenix City; 9-0; 161
5. James Clemens; 9-0; 110
8. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-2; 72
10. Oak Mountain; 6-2; 24
Others receiving votes: Daphne (5-2) 6, Prattville (5-3) 3, Baker (5-3) 1.
1. Clay-Chalkville (19); 8-0; 237
2. Hartselle (1); 9-0; 181
3. Mountain Brook; 7-1; 155
5. Spanish Fort; 7-1; 114
9. Pinson Valley; 5-3; 20
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 6-2; 17
Others receiving votes: Opelika (6-3) 16, Muscle Shoals (7-1) 5, Jackson-Olin (6-2) 4, Gardendale (6-2) 3, Fort Payne (5-3) 1, McGill-Toolen (6-2) 1, Oxford (5-3) 1, Sidney Lanier (8-1) 1.
1. Pike Road (17); 7-0; 230
2. Pleasant Grove (3); 7-1; 187
5. Guntersville; 7-1; 104
6. Central-Clay Co.; 7-1; 101
Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (5-3) 6, Fairview (7-1) 3, Sylacauga (6-2) 2.
1. Madison Aca. (16); 7-1; 227
3. American Chr. (1); 7-1; 161
Others receiving votes: Oneonta (8-1) 7, Priceville (7-1) 5, Bibb Co. (7-2) 4, Cherokee Co. (6-2) 2, West Limestone (5-3) 2, West Morgan (5-4) 2, Good Hope (7-2) 1.
1. Catholic-Montgomery (19); 9-0; 237
2. Piedmont (1); 7-1; 166
5. Lauderdale Co.; 9-0; 111
10. Bayside Aca.; 7-2; 26
Others receiving votes: Montgomery Aca. (6-2) 15, Geraldine (5-3) 12, Ohatchee (5-3) 7, Flomaton (5-2) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-5) 2, Southside-Selma (7-1) 1.
1. Clarke Co. (14); 7-1; 219
3. Mars Hill Bible; 6-2; 163
5. Spring Garden; 8-0; 110
6 (tie). Cleveland; 6-2; 77
Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (7-2) 9, Tanner (6-2) 5, Midfield (7-1) 3, Lexington (7-2) 2.
1. Brantley (16); 7-0; 227
2. Sweet Water (4); 8-0; 191
5. Decatur Heritage; 7-2; 108
Others receiving votes: Cedar Bluff (5-3) 5, Millry (5-3) 4, Samson (7-2) 4, Hackleburg (6-2) 3, Hubbertville (6-2) 3, Winterboro (4-4) 1.
1. Autauga Aca. (19); 8-0; 237
2. Escambia Aca.; 7-1; 177
3. Pike Liberal Arts (1); 7-1; 165
4. Chambers Aca.; 7-1; 137
10. Lowndes Aca.; 6-3; 11
Others receiving votes: Macon-East (5-4) 7, Crenshaw Chr. (5-2) 5, Tuscaloosa Aca. (4-4) 4.