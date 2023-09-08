Prep football: Ragland makes easy work of Donoho in region opener

RAGLAND — If the scoreboard at Joan Ford Stadium had been working Friday night, the Ragland Purdue Devils would have lit it up.
Ragland sent a message to the rest of Class 1A, Region 6 with a 66-0 rout of Donoho.
Ragland showcased plenty of offensive skill as eight different players scored offensive touchdowns for the Purple Devils. La’Darius Rembert got things started with a 4-yard touchdown run and Ragland led 8-0 after a successful two-point conversion run by Brett Sisson.
Quarterback Antwan Byers scored on a 3-yard run, and Rembert’s two-point conversion run gave the Purple Devils a 22-0 lead.
Drake Kay’s 2-yard touchdown run and Sisson’s second successful two-point try put Ragland up 30-0.
Brayden Byers caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Antwan Byers and the Purple Devils went up 38-0 after Ethan Courtney’s two-point conversion run.
Sisson closed the half with a 5-yard touchdown run and the Purple Devils headed to the locker room up 44-0.
Ragland added three more scores after the break. Courtney caught a screen pass from Antwan Byers and rumbled 26 yards to the end zone, breaking several tackles near the goal line. A’Ron Lee ran in the two-point conversion for a 52-0 lead.
Lee scored on a 6-yard run on Ragland’s next possession, and D’aundray Bothwell ran in the two-pointer to make it 60-0. Bothwell scored the game’s final points on a 40-yard run.
Despite putting up 66 points, Ragland coach Wes Tidwell wasn’t completely satisfied with the Purple Devils’ production on offense.
“We got a few guys that need to touch the ball regularly, and (Antwan Byers) did a good job tonight of getting it to different people, so that’s a plus for sure,” he said. “But we’ve got to continue to get better and be more efficient and maintain drives a little better.”
He was more bullish on the defensive effort from the Purple Devils, which shut out head coach Jeremy Satcher’s Falcons.
“Coach Satcher does an awesome job with them. They got some good-looking kids,” Tidwell said. “Our defense just kind of forced the issue, so, very proud of them and the coaches for getting them ready.”
What to know
—Antwan Byers completed 8 of 11 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite targets were Brayden Byers, Kay and Courtney. Courtney led the team with three catches for 71 yards. Brayden Byers caught three passes for 38 yards, and Kay had two catches for 17 yards.
—Lee led the Purple Devils’ rushing attack with 84 yards on seven carries. Rembert had 64 rushing yards on seven carries before leaving with an injury. Sisson picked up 54 yards on five carries, and Bothwell rushed for 50 yards on three carries.
—Lee scored Ragland’s second touchdown of the game after intercepting a pass near midfield and returning it for a touchdown. Evan Hill also had an interception for the Ragland defense.
—Faced with third-and-long the majority of the night, Donoho’s offense struggled. Highlights for the Falcons included a 15-yard run by Marcus Lawler and a 22-yard completion from Hayes Farrell to Richard Goad.
Who said
—Satcher on defending Ragland: “They’ve got good players, but a lot of it was on us. So, we’ve just got to go back to the drawing board, reshuffle some things around, and just keep grinding on the fundamentals and we’re going to be alright.”
Next up
—Ragland (2-1, 1-0 Class 1A, Region 6) will host Randolph County in a non-region matchup next week. Donoho (0-3, 0-1) will host Wadley in a region battle.