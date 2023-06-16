Prep football: Offensive lineman Crowe paves the way for Fayetteville

SYLACAUGA — From day one, some players are just cut out of the right stuff.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 5:36 pm
SYLACAUGA — From day one, some players are just cut out of the right stuff.
Donovan Crowe is one of those special players with the salty intangibles. The senior offensive guard for Fayetteville High knows what he wants and what he needs.
Crowe is a leader and a returning starter for the Wolves football team. He is a cog in the Fayetteville machine.
“Football is a family, and if you work together, you are going to win,” Crowe said.
While winning on the scoreboard and on the field is the object for Fayetteville, players like Crowe want to keep their team headed in the right direction.
Crowe, good ol’ No. 66, is out there to intimidate and to dig his cleats into the green turf. He does it all in the name of Fayetteville football.
“I want to help my team win, and I want to hit someone,” the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Crowe said.
He also wants to serve as a leader in the summer football practices at Fayetteville. The Wolves are grinding three days a week and two hours per workout.
Crowe is in the middle of it all. As a returning starter, he is expected to do no less.
“I do my strength training, and I practice my footwork,” Crowe said. “I do the bench press and the other lifts. I train more and get stronger.”
At the usual summer workouts with the Wolves, Crowe squats 395 pounds and bench presses 225 pounds. He flexes his muscles and heaps praise on his teammates.
Crowe leads in the weight room and out on the football field.
“Our team has togetherness,” the 17-year-old Crowe said. “We love working out and improving. Our team has chemistry, and our coach is serious. But he wants us to win.”
The Fayetteville football guru and head coach John Limbaugh is more than happy to leave some of the mentoring to players like Crowe. Limbaugh likes everything about that senior offensive lineman.
“Donovan has integrity,” Limbaugh said. “Donovan is coachable, and he is someone that I can count on. He’s a hitter, and he gets to his block. He likes being in the trenches, and he’s a team leader.”
Crowe is getting some early recruiting attention from Birmingham Southern, as well. They like his grades and his blocking ability.
Fayetteville’s Crowe carried a sparkling 4.0 grade point average during the 2022-23 school year. Making good grades is a habit for Crowe.
He looks forward to math and history classes. Crowe pays attention, and he gives his teachers at Fayetteville his undying respect.
“I study hard,” Crowe said. “I want to go to a good college. I put my grades first, and I get my work done.”
But when it comes to football, Crowe knows how to move a pile of humanity, as well. He is a lineman extraordinaire. He’s a technician, and he is pushy.
Mr. Muscles knows football, and that is Crowe from Fayetteville.
“I need 10 more like him,” Limbaugh said of Crowe.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
