 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Offensive lineman Crowe paves the way for Fayetteville

Donovan Crowe

Donovan Crowe is returning to lead Fayetteville's offensive line.

 Courtesy photo

SYLACAUGA — From day one, some players are just cut out of the right stuff.

Donovan Crowe is one of those special players with the salty intangibles. The senior offensive guard for Fayetteville High knows what he wants and what he needs.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.