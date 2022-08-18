 Skip to main content
Prep football: Munford's Easley wants to take new season in right direction

Munford high school football team is busy preparing for the season opening road game Friday, August 19th at Childersburg.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

MUNFORD — Head coach Michael Easley is leading his “inexperienced” Munford Lions to face off against fellow Talladega County opponent Childersburg on Friday night.

Munford is coming off of a 3-7 season and a 1-5 record in Class 4A Region 4, and Easley wants to take the new season on a step in the right direction. That starts with this week’s season opener against Childersburg.