Prep football: Munford's Easley wants to take new season in right direction

MUNFORD — Head coach Michael Easley is leading his “inexperienced” Munford Lions to face off against fellow Talladega County opponent Childersburg on Friday night.
Munford is coming off of a 3-7 season and a 1-5 record in Class 4A Region 4, and Easley wants to take the new season on a step in the right direction. That starts with this week’s season opener against Childersburg.
“They are very athletic at the skill positions,” Easley said. “There are going to be some hard matchups for us in some spots because of how athletic they are. They have a couple of really good linemen that come off the ball and get movement.
"What they do offensively, defending that is kind of tough. We saw something similar to that last year against Ohatchee. What they do is really tough. It shortens the game. In turn, if you have less possessions offensively, you better turn around and be efficient with your possessions.
“It’s going to be important for us to get them into some third-and-long situations because third-and-short, third-and-medium even, is tough to defend in that offense with all the people they have moving. Defensively they’re really athletic on the second and third levels, we’re going to have to do a really good job of taking care of the football and being efficient offensively.”
Munford may be inexperienced, but Easley has been impressed by the way his team works.
“The work ethic is really good,” Easley said. “We’re really inexperienced. We have a lot of guys who are playing, some that are starting, that have never played varsity football before. There’s a huge learning curve, but the effort has been great. The willingness to learn has been exactly what we wanted. A lot of the mistakes we’re making are just from inexperience. I love our work ethic, the kids have done a really good job.
“We challenged them last week and tried to push them as hard as we could to see what our breaking point was. They responded really well, I’m really enjoying coaching this team so far in fall camp.”
The Munford seniors have stepped up to lead the team. One senior in particular is four-star safety and Tennessee commit, Sylvester Smith. The coaches do not force leadership roles onto their players, according to Easley, but let it come naturally.
“We want them to go out there and do their job," Easley said. "Our whole senior bunch has done that. There’s seven of them that have played with me since ninth grade, so they know what to expect and what we expect. All of those guys that have played for four years have come out and done their job every day. That’s probably what I’ve been pleased with the most. We may have a ninth or tenth grader we’re having to get onto for effort or lack of detail, but our seniors have done a really good job of doing their job everyday.
"That’s what we have to do.”