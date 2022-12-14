Prep football: Munford takes top honors on all-county big schools team

MUNFORD — Football is a prevalent topic of conversation for the Munford Lions.
That is because head ball coach Michael Easley is starting to tap into the potential of the Munford High football team.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 5:23 pm
MUNFORD — Football is a prevalent topic of conversation for the Munford Lions.
That is because head ball coach Michael Easley is starting to tap into the potential of the Munford High football team.
Easley is willing, able and authentic. He is a player’s coach, from the locker room, to the practice facility, to the 7 p.m. kickoff on an autumn Friday night.
The coach is particular and meticulous. He is also one of the top-flight coaches in the high school area.
Easley enjoys his job. He considers coaching an extension of the classroom environment, and he is a crafty teacher of the football fundamentals. Easley knows X’s and O’s.
He eats them like Cheerios.
The veteran Easley is the 2022 Talladega Coaches Association Big Schools County Coach of the Year. Easley steamrolled Munford High into the Class 4A state playoffs this fall. He also led the Lions to a 6-4 regular season.
It was a star-studded season all the way around for Munford High football. Lions senior quarterback and safety Sylvester Smith is also the Big Schools County Player of the Year.
That was not by accident, either. Smith easily rushed for 1,000 yards, and he played some nasty, good football from his defensive back slot in the starting lineup for the Munford Lions.
There is plenty more to mull over on the all-county offense. The first-team linemen include Khalil Smith of Lincoln, Manny Strickland and Warren Smith of Munford, Jaylon Cunningham of Talladega, and Myles McCullough and Quan Beckham of the Sylacauga Aggies.
The all-county running back is Brandon Estelle of the Lincoln Golden Bears. The all-county quarterback is Monty Wood of Lincoln.
And the first-team wide receivers, the boys with the vice grips for hands, include Talladega’s Chris Isbell, Sylacauga High’s Quinndavious Swain and Lincoln’s Camare Hampton.
Making all-county as well are athletes Riley Brown of Munford and Kenny Jackson of the Talladega High Tigers.
The squad has a booming place kicker, too, with first-teamer Dakota Frank of the Munford Lions.
The all-county defense is talent-laden, too. The first-team defensive linemen are Lincoln's Michael Parker and Braxton Harmon, Dalton Miley of Sylacauga and Devin Elder of the Munford Lions.
The all-county linebackers are also back there with the foursome of Gavin Hobbs and Hunter Dulaney of Lincoln, Bryant Waters of Sylacauga and the hard-hitting Javion White of Munford.
There are more first-teamers with three all-county defensive backs with Antwon Borden of Sylacauga High, Alex Petty of Munford and Caleb O’Neal of Lincoln High School.
The Golden Bears know where the honey is. They can also tackle with a thud.
Making their way onto the all-county team as well are two slippery sleek athletes with Kelly Tucker of Munford and Jalen Turner of Lincoln.
There’s an all-county punter, too, with the loud leg of Jackson Burel of Talladega High. Burel can put them in orbit. Burel knows kicking.
