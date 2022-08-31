 Skip to main content
Prep football: Munford’s Frank knows all about juggling more than one sport

Dakota Frank

Dakota Frank is a four-sport standout for Munford.

 Bob Crisp, The Daily Home

MUNFORD — Munford High School kicker Dakota Frank is a busy guy in the fall, as he juggles participation in football and cross country as though the two sport’s seasons intersect.

He does so through collaboration between Lions’ head football coach, Michael Easley, and cross country coach Graciela Haney.