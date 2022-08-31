Prep football: Munford’s Frank knows all about juggling more than one sport

MUNFORD — Munford High School kicker Dakota Frank is a busy guy in the fall, as he juggles participation in football and cross country as though the two sport’s seasons intersect.
He does so through collaboration between Lions’ head football coach, Michael Easley, and cross country coach Graciela Haney.
“I kind of have a deal worked out with Coach Easley and Coach Haney,” Frank said. “I talked to her and just asked her if I could play football. I talked to Coach Easley and asked him if I could do cross country. I kind of have them coexist.”
He's especially good in cross country, winning the Class 4A, Section 2 individual championship last fall and finishing sixth in the 4A state meet.
The way he does it is he takes care of kicking duties at practice before heading off to cross country practice. Sometimes he does his kicking earlier in the day.
“Usually, what I’ll do is on days Coach Easley has me practice for point-after attempts, I’ll do PATs first,” Frank said. “I’ll kick a few field goals, then I’ll go out to cross country, then I’ll run my five miles. On days we don’t have PATs installed in practice, I’ll kick during my free period at school.”
Frank is a four-sport letter at Munford. Along with football and cross country, he is a member of the soccer team and the track and field teams. Frank balances his participation in soccer in track as well, as those two seasons compete in the spring season.
Asked about his involvement in all these sports, he said, "One thing kind of led to another.”
“First, I was just doing cross country," he said. "Then I was like ‘I may kind of like that, and I think I’d be good at that so I’m going to try it.’ Then I just started doing it.”
Frank has had success in his multiple sports with his most notable achievements being in cross country. In the 2021 season, he was a top 10 finisher in every meet in which he competed.
“I try to keep a good head on me,” Frank said. “I don’t want to just go out there and do whatever. If I’m going to do something, I want to be the best at it and work to be the best at it.”
With the Class 4A, Region 4 schedule on the horizon for the Lions, Frank and his football team enter region play with a 1-0 record. The goal for the Lions every week is to win, according to Frank.
“We’re always hoping to win,” he said. “We want to get better. We want to be better than last year and push forward.”
Munford downed the Childersburg Tigers 28-14 in the opener Aug. 19. After coming off of a bye week Aug. 26, the Lions travel to Anniston Friday to face the 2-0 Bulldogs in both teams’ region opener.
“We have to play the hardest we can,” Frank said. “We can’t go out there too cocky but also can’t go out there with our heads hung down low. We just have to go out there and play Munford football.”