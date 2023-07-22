 Skip to main content
Prep football: Munford’s B.J. Anderson steps in at QB with big goals in mind

Munford sophomore B.J. Anderson warms up under the watchful eye of head coach Michael Easley.

PIEDMONT — Munford High is looking for a new quarterback, and a potential candidate got a chance to show his stuff Saturday at Piedmont's 7-on-7 football event.

A year ago, the Lions had superstar Sylvester Smith behind center, and he helped lead the team to a 6-5 record and a spot in the state playoffs. That marked Munford's best win total and first playoff bid since 2017.