Prep football: Munford’s B.J. Anderson steps in at QB with big goals in mind

PIEDMONT — Munford High is looking for a new quarterback, and a potential candidate got a chance to show his stuff Saturday at Piedmont's 7-on-7 football event.
A year ago, the Lions had superstar Sylvester Smith behind center, and he helped lead the team to a 6-5 record and a spot in the state playoffs. That marked Munford's best win total and first playoff bid since 2017.
Smith has graduated and is now playing at Tennessee. Meanwhile, sophomore B.J. Anderson is stepping in at quarterback, and he got to see his first significant action at the position during the 7-on-7.
“Going into the season, just looking forward to improving for next year,” Anderson said. “Just improve, try to make it to the playoffs.”
Anderson is looking forward to leading the Lions at quarterback during the season.
“Just make passes,” he said. “Try to keep going forward. (Head coach Michael Easley) has taught me a lot. More of my mechanics because I play baseball, and I kind of manage to throw sidearm.”
The Lions competed in pool play where they played Piedmont, Ranburne, Sand Rock, and Randolph County’s B-team. Once pool play was completed the Lions faced the Handley Tigers’ B-team in the first bracket-play game.
After defeating Handley’s B-team, Munford fell to Handley's varsity to end its day. Easley said he saw plenty from his team to make him optimistic heading into the fall.
“I was really happy with our progression in the day with our offense because we just haven’t thrown the ball much this summer,” Easley said. “This was kind of our first event to actually get out here and run some plays, so I was really happy. We kind of got better, B.J.’s timing got better all day long, receivers’ timing got better all day long.”
One aspect of his team that stood out in particular to Easley was his defense’s consistency throughout the day.
“I thought the defense was very consistent all day long and played good all day long,” Easley said. “We tried to get as many guys reps as possible, so we went in two-platoon the whole day. That was beneficial to us because it got us six games in without getting too tired.
“Kind of a good way to kind of end summer as we head into the last week of summer workouts.”
Anderson showed plenty to Easley and his coaching staff to give them confidence heading into preseason practice.
“You’ll see some stuff, we’ve got a little bit of a competition with a couple guys going on there, but of course he’s the guy that’s got the most experience at quarterback right now,” Easley said. “Wanted to throw him in the fire today and let him throw against some good teams and some good defenses. He did a good job, he got better as the day went along. That’s what we wanted to see.
“We were not worried about the wins or losses, we just wanted to see guys getting better and guys competing. We did that all day long. This was probably more productive for us than the year we came over here and only lost one game. It was a good day for us.”