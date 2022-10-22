Prep football: Munford falls to Handley, will be on road in playoffs

HANDLEY — Handley finished its regular season with another strong performance Friday.
Elijah Goss rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tigers beat Munford 49-14 in Class 4A, Region 4 action.
Handley (9-1, 5-1 region) will finish second in the region. After an open date, the Tigers will open the playoffs at home Nov. 4, against West Blocton.
Munford (5-4, 3-3) finished fourth in the region and will open the playoffs at American Christian.
Goss rushed for touchdowns of 18 and 67 yards, both in the second half.
Jamarius Haynes got all three of his touchdown runs, covering seven, 25 and 37 yards, in the first quarter. He finished with 98 yards rushing.
Jamerqui Lewis added a 36-yard touchdown run, and Cannon Kyles threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Robertson.
Handley led 43-7 at halftime.
Kadarian McCoy led Munford with 124 yards rushing, including a 58-yard run for the game’s final touchdown.
Sylvester Smith added 62 yards rushing, including a 65-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score.