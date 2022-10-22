 Skip to main content
Prep football: Munford falls to Handley, will be on road in playoffs

High school football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

HANDLEY — Handley finished its regular season with another strong performance Friday.

Elijah Goss rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tigers beat Munford 49-14 in Class 4A, Region 4 action.