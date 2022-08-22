Prep football: Munford enters bye week on a high after big opening win

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
MUNFORD — Munford coach Michael Easley said he and his staff were "thrilled” with the way their team played in a 28-14 road win over Childersburg on Friday night.
“We thought the kids played their tails off all game long,” Easley said. “They played hard. Coming into the game we knew what Childersburg was doing offensively was going to limit possessions, we knew we had to be efficient on offense.
“We felt like we did that. We were really pleased with how our kids played, their effort, and their intensity. Childersburg has a really good team; Coach (Johnny) Johnson has done a really good job with them.
“What they do causes some fits. It’s hard to prepare for defensively. We were really happy with the way the game went.”
To open the second half, Riley Brown for Munford returned the kickoff for a touchdown. Easley said this play “broke the game open for us.” The play put the Lions ahead by two touchdowns, and they held that lead for the rest of the game.
“At that point, we knew they were going to eat the clock up,” Easley said. “We just knew possessions were going to be limited. I can’t even describe how big that kickoff return was. It broke the game open.”
Munford’s defense limited the Tigers to 14 points with the difficulties, despite dealing with a Childersburg offense that can cause for opposing teams.
“I think they played well all game long,” Easley said. “The first drive of the game, Childersburg kept the ball for eight straight minutes, and we held them on fourth down. Overall, the defense played well. We had a missed tackle here, a missed tackle there that led to a bigger play, but the defense got after it."
Easley said he thought his defense played hard the whole game.
“The effort was great on the defensive side of the ball," he said. "I can’t say enough because when you know going in the other team is going to eat up a lot of clock with the way they run their offense, if you don’t stop them and they finish their drives with touchdowns, that forces you to be perfect on the offensive end. We had to punt twice, we fumbled one time, so we didn’t have to play perfectly on offense because of how good our defense was playing.”
Along with Brown, other Lions stood out in the first victory of the year. Sylvester Smith, a Tennessee commit, had 164 rushing yards on eight carries. Amare Edmondson was close to 100 yards as well, according to Easley. Edmondson had a long touchdown run early in the first half as well.
“The way he, Edmondson, ran the ball we were really happy with,” Easley said. “Sylvester commanded the offense and did a good job running our offense.”
The offensive line stood out to Easley as well as the Lionds’ big-play threats in the backfield of Smith and Edmondson.
“Our offensive line got after it,” Easley added. “You don’t have a guy rush eight times for 164 yards and not have good O-line play. Our offensive line did a really good job of covering people up and I thought they really played physical. We were really pleased with that considering we only had one starter back on the offensive line.”
Munford is open this week, but on Sept. 2, the Lions will host the Anniston Bulldogs to open Class 4A, Region 4 play.
Asked what stands out about Anniston, Easley said, "Speed."
“They have speed at every position," he said. "I think they have five or six guys with SEC offers right now. I’ve been watching Anniston since I was a kid, probably since ’88 or ’89, and this may be the most talented Anniston team I’ve ever seen. Speed everywhere, huge upfront, we’re going to have to play our best game when we step on the field with them in two weeks.”