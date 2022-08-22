 Skip to main content
Prep football: Munford enters bye week on a high after big opening win

Munford vs. Childersburg

Munford's Sylvester Smith takes aim downfield.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

MUNFORD — Munford coach Michael Easley said he and his staff were "thrilled” with the way their team played in a 28-14 road win over Childersburg on Friday night.

“We thought the kids played their tails off all game long,” Easley said. “They played hard. Coming into the game we knew what Childersburg was doing offensively was going to limit possessions, we knew we had to be efficient on offense.

