Prep football: Munford aims for first football playoff win since 2015

MUNFORD — Never is a long time.
Demetrius Norwood and Riley Brown have never stepped on the field in a state playoff football game in their Munford High lives. But all of that will change Friday night as the Lions face the American Christian Academy Patriots in a first-round Class 4A playoff game at Freedom Field in Tuscaloosa.
The postseason matchup is monumental for Norwood, the Munford senior defensive end, and Riley, the senior running back and wide receiver.
“We’re nervous, but we’re motivated. We want to make a push, and we want to keep on winning. We’ve been locked in at practice (this week),” said Norwood, the lanky and fast lineman from Munford.
Norwood and Brown plan on taking advantage of their first playoff game in their high school careers. Both Lions players think they could very well walk off the field with the first Munford state football playoff win in a while. Munford hasn't made the playoffs since 2017 and hasn't advanced past the first round since 2015.
“We’ve got to block and run our plays. We need to stay focused. I think we could make a run (in the state playoffs),” said Brown, who has squirted free for three punt-return touchdowns this season.
But what about the American Christian Patriots, who are 8-2 and humming? Munford is an octave below that with a 6-4 record.
“American Christian is big and disciplined. We are going to need to use our speed. They throw the ball a lot, and we need to force some turnovers,” said Michael Easley, the head coach of the Lions team from Region 4.
Both Munford and American Christian are averaging 29 points per game.
Munford High, a decided underdog against the Patriots, thinks there is a path to winning on the road in a hostile stadium in the first round of the state playoffs.
“We need to sustain our blocks. We’ve got a shot,” Easley said.
The Lions have more than that. They have some momentum with a 24-9 win over Ashville less than one week ago.
“We’re having great attention to details. The players are meeting our standard. We’ve been practicing with confidence,” Easley said.
And the Munford High players think they have what it takes to go on the road and win in the state football playoffs. In order for the Lions to make their Friday night dreams come true, however, they are going to need some gaping holes, courtesy of a pair of freshman offensive linemen.
Kaydeen Mosley (5-foot-10, 188 pounds) will start at offensive tackle for the Lions. Ninth-grader Seth Strickland will also start for Munford High at offensive guard. Strickland is a 5-9, 190-pound meticulous and heady lineman. He is No. 50 on the lineup card.
“Kaydeen and Seth have had a ton of reps (this season). They are learning how to play varsity football. Both guys are coachable, and they play hard,” Easley said.
The Munford-American Christian football game will begin at 7 p.m. The stadium will be rocking, playoff style.