Prep football: Lincoln will be tested by Southside

LINCOLN — The undefeated and the resilient Lincoln Golden Bears will need to be on their best behavior, and they will need to bring their A game to defeat Southside-Gadsden.
The Lincoln Bears and the Southside Panthers will head for higher ground in a Class 5A, Region 6 football scrap at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium on Friday night. The game will mark the 14th time that Lincoln and Southside-Gadsden have met on the prep gridiron.
The Golden Bears have an 8-5 all-time record against the Panthers, but Southside beat Lincoln by 38 points last season in Gadsden.
That beatdown is still in Lincoln’s memory bank. The Bears, however, have something special in store this year for the Panthers.
“We want redemption,” Lincoln senior quarterback Monty Weed said. “Southside is real cocky, and they’re intense. They play hard, and we’re going to have to match their intensity.”
Weed and the Golden Bears plan to.
Lincoln knows very well what they have with Weed. He has three rushing touchdowns in the first two games for Lincoln. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Weed already has a pair of touchdown runs that covered more than 70 yards.
He’s a gamer and a long ball threat in the Bears spread option offense. Lincoln (2-0) has outscored Talladega and Ashville, 71-33. And the Bears expect some more long-gainers against Southside-Gadsden (1-1).
Even with the Panthers athleticism on defense.
“Southside has a lot of confidence, and they’re an older team,” Lincoln head football coach Matt Zedaker said. “They get after it on defense, and they took it to us last year.”
But this isn’t 2022 anymore. Lincoln is a hard team to contain, and the Bears are even tougher to beat. Lincoln has some instant offense with Weed, and senior running back Brandon Estelle and flashy wide receiver Andrew Baker.
“We have a big-play offense,” Zedaker said. “We can make some chunk plays. Our young bucks are maturing. Our offensive line is improving, and we’re getting after it.”
The Lincoln-Southside game still might not be settled until the end of the fourth quarter. This will likely be a smashmouth region tug-of-war.
The Golden Bears are ready to go the distance, too, just like Rocky Balboa.
“We’re going to fire off the ball and use our techniques,” Lincoln senior center Jacob Obarr (6-3, 240 pounds) said. “We feel confident and unified. Our O-line is strong, and we have made the preparations.”
Obarr could be one of the deciding factors in the Region 6 game. If Southside-Gadsden can’t stop Obarr, the Panthers are going to have a hard time winning the football game.
“Jacob plays to the whistle, and he’s a natural leader,” Zedaker said. “Jacob gives relentless effort.”
The Lincoln and the Southside-Gadsden contest will kick off at 7 p.m. at the ball yard Friday.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.