 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Prep football: Lincoln will be tested by Southside

Lincon-AShville-bc032_C__7150.jpg

Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker has a word with an assistant coach.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — The undefeated and the resilient Lincoln Golden Bears will need to be on their best behavior, and they will need to bring their A game to defeat Southside-Gadsden.

The Lincoln Bears and the Southside Panthers will head for higher ground in a Class 5A, Region 6 football scrap at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium on Friday night. The game will mark the 14th time that Lincoln and Southside-Gadsden have met on the prep gridiron.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.