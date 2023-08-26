Prep football: Lincoln smacks Talladega in season opener

TALLADEGA — Lincoln High School’s football team opened its 2023 campaign with a 31-7 victory over Talladega at Mary Dumas Stadium on Friday night.
Although Golden Bears head coach Matt Zedaker said it was great to open the season with a win, he acknowledged a number of miscues that kept his squad from widening the margin of victory. Lincoln secured a 54-0 shutout of Talladega in 2022.
“Extremely sloppy,” Zedaker said. “The heat — I don’t want to say it was a factor, but it was. We had an incident at halftime with a kid going down, so there was emotions running high. There’s a ton of mistakes that we’ve got to correct if we expect to win any more games this year.
“When we weren’t having penalties, we were executing fairly well. I thought the defense played well, except for the penalties. Any time you can hold a team to 7 points, and they score with 17 seconds left, that’s a good showing.”
The Golden Bears held a 10-0 advantage near the end of the first half, but the county rival Tigers took their final possession of the half inside the Lincoln 3-yard line.
Talladega sophomore quarterback Kendarius Hickman attempted a short pass to the left side, but Lincoln free safety Kaleb O’Neal picked off the pass and zipped to the end zone on a 98-yard return.
“We’re in a dogfight right there,” Zedaker said. “That was right there at the half and they were on about their 3-yard line. We ran a defense where we bring some pressure and man coverage, and O’Neal just made a good break on the ball. When he caught it, there was no one in front of them. The defense did a good job of not blocking behind him or not having any stupid penalties right there. I think that really killed the momentum for Talladega.”
Hickman connected with sophomore wide receiver Cordell Curry on a 30-yard touchdown pass during the Tigers’ final possession to prevent the shutout. Talladega kicker Jackson Burel added the extra point.
Talladega head coach Bill Smith credited his players for refusing to quit and praised his defensive coaches for forcing Lincoln to punt, something his squad couldn’t do a season ago.
—Lincoln senior quarterback Montavius Weed accounted for a pair of rushing touchdowns inside the red zone (2 and 7 yards). His 71-yard run on the Golden Bears’ second offensive series paved the way for a successful 23-yard field goal made by junior kicker Mason Hill.
—Lincoln freshman quarterback Nicholas Catlett added a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Andrew Baker.
—Talladega junior running back X’zavier Lyles finished with 80 yards on 18 carries. Coach Smith compared Lyles’ efforts to a warrior as he played more than 90 percent of the snaps on offense and defense.
—Zedaker on the win: “Any time you get a win against a county rival and win in your county, that’s big. I would much rather be on this end of the stick than the other. Hat’s off to Talladega. They’re a lot better than they were last year. Coach Smith is doing a good job. They’re going to be a good team. They’re really young, too.”
—Smith on his team: “I was really proud of my team. Last year, we didn’t make them punt one time, and the game was over in the second quarter last year. … We have four seniors and three juniors on the whole team, so we’re starting mostly ninth and 10th graders this year.”
—Talladega (0-1) enters Week 1 on a bye. Lincoln (1-0) will host Ashville at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.