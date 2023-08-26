 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Lincoln smacks Talladega in season opener

talladega v lincoln football 018 tw.jpg

Lincoln's Brandon Estelle Jr. runs the ball against Talladega.

 Tucker Webb

TALLADEGA — Lincoln High School’s football team opened its 2023 campaign with a 31-7 victory over Talladega at Mary Dumas Stadium on Friday night.

Although Golden Bears head coach Matt Zedaker said it was great to open the season with a win, he acknowledged a number of miscues that kept his squad from widening the margin of victory. Lincoln secured a 54-0 shutout of Talladega in 2022.