Prep football: Lincoln rolls on offense, defense to sprint past Talladega

Lincoln quarterback Montavius Weed breaks free to set up Lincoln's second touchdown in the first quarter.

LINCOLN — Six different players scored touchdowns as Lincoln dominated Talladega 54-0 in both team's season opener Friday.

The Golden Bears played tough defense from the onset and their offense clicked on all cylinders.