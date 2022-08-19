Prep football: Lincoln rolls on offense, defense to sprint past Talladega

LINCOLN — Six different players scored touchdowns as Lincoln dominated Talladega 54-0 in both team's season opener Friday.
The Golden Bears played tough defense from the onset and their offense clicked on all cylinders.
“I thought we executed well,” Lincoln head coach Matthew Zedaker said. “What we said we wanted to do when we came out to this game is work on us. Talladega’s a team in progress, I thought they had a lot of effort tonight, Coach (Bill) Smith is going to get that program built back up.
"Biggest takeaway is that I thought we did well, the film will maybe show differently, we could clean up our kicking game a little bit, but other than that I thought it was a good total effort. Good way to start the season”
Talladega could not get anything going offensively as the Lincoln defense was consistently forcing the Tigers into second-and-long and third-and-long situations. The Golden Bears set the tone early with a six-play scoring drive.
Lincoln scored on all three of their first quarter drives to gain an early 21-0 lead and did not let up there. The Golden Bears scored two more times in the second quarter to gain a 33-0 lead heading into the halftime break.
After a quick Talladega offensive possession, Lincoln took the ball and drove it in for another score midway through the third quarter. Two touchdowns by the Lincoln substitutes came in the fourth to seal the victory.
Talladega struggled to drive the ball on the quick and hard hitting Lincoln defense all game. The Tigers also could not slow down the rushing attack of Lincoln’s running backs Jaylon George and Brandon Estelle. Lincoln split quarterback action between 11th graders Monty Weed and Bryton Ursey who also ran the ball well.
“I think the offensive line, which was kind of our big question going into this season, really stepped up and matured a little bit tonight,” Zedaker said about his offense. “We have four brand new starters there. Obviously, it starts with them up front. We have good backs, Jaylon (George) is a pounder, (Brandon) Estelle is a slasher, so you have to kind of pick your poison. Our quarterbacks did a good job of seeing the ball and running our option.”
What to know
—With 6:38 remaining in the third quarter, Lincoln’s Monty Weed scrambled to evade several possible sacks from the Talladega defenders and launched a 39-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Turner. This score put the Golden Bears up 40-0 before the start of the final quarter. Weed also had a rushing touchdown.
—Lincoln’s defense accounted for seven sacks against the Talladega offense. The Golden Bears also had plenty of tackles for a loss. Talladega fumbled the ball twice, but the Tigers were able to recover the ball both times. Camare Hampton, Lincoln’s junior cornerback, flew all of the field for big hits against Talladega’s rushers, and he forced two incomplete passes.
—Jaylon George rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns in the game for Lincoln. Brandon Estelle compiled 50 rushing yards with one touchdown in the game. Estelle also added 17 receiving yards to his statline.
—With the game in hand late in the third quarter, the Golden Bears substituted their starters out so that some younger players were able to participate in a varsity contest. Sophomore Talan Humphrey rushed for one touchdown in the fourth quarter, and freshman Tyshawn Beck scored the final touchdown of the game with 33.8 seconds remaining.
—Mason Hill kicked six extra points.
Who said
—Zedaker about his defense's effort: “I think we gave up two first downs in the first half, and man, we have a fast defense. We have a veteran defense; eight starters are back. We got to the ball, they executed the game plan well, they studied, they knew their opponent, and for us to have success we’re going to have to do that week in and week out.”
—Golden Bears’ running back George said about his effort: “I like to model myself after Marshawn Lynch. As much as I get the ball, I try to run harder and harder every play.”
—Talladega's Smith on what he took away: “We have a lot of work to do, that’s the big takeaway. I felt like we had a great week of practice, but then one mistake led to two mistakes that led to a physical mistake that led to a mental mistake. We’re going to get in better condition, physically and mentally stronger, and fortunately this wasn’t a region game. I take my hat off to Coach Zedaker and his whole staff, they do a great job.”
—Weed said about what the win does for his team: “This gets us on the right track for a 15-game win streak. We’re trying to go for 15, we’ll take 10-0, but we really want that 15.”
—Lincoln’s cornerback Hampton said about the energy he felt: “The fans, the fans live through me. When the fans are hyped. It just gets me into a different mode.”
Next up
—Talladega is off next week, and Lincoln is at Ashville.