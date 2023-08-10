Prep football: Jacks is a defensive dynamo for Fayetteville

SYLACAUGA — Thank goodness for No. 34.
Fayetteville senior linebacker Atticus Jacks doesn’t mind manual labor. He embraces it by the gallon load. Jacks is a relentless worker, and he’s a hydrated player.
He does whatever he can within the confines of the game to raise his level of play. Jacks lifts and runs.
He studies his playbook. He gobbles up every morsel of information from his coaches, and Jacks is immersed in his defensive techniques.
It all makes a difference for the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Jacks, who is looking to have the football season of his life this fall for the Fayetteville Wolves.
“We expect to be a lot better,” Jacks said. “We have a lot of dogs (on our team), and we want to win. We have a good offense and a great defense. We hope to make the playoffs.”
Fayetteville football is especially looking for some senior leadership from Jacks. He’s a three-year starter, and he’s an all-county defensive workhorse.
Jacks is still getting better with every linebacker drill.
“I’ve got vision and focus,” Jacks said. “I use my speed to make tackles. I can stop the run, and my pass coverage has improved.”
Jacks made more than 80 tackles last season for the Wolves. He knows how to wrap up and finish. He has close to 300 tackles for his high school career.
He is a defensive mastermind. Jacks is the player that so many Fayetteville others look to for defensive guidance.
“I try to hit at least two guys on every play,” Jacks said. “I’m the leader on our defense. I like to compete, and I work out almost every day.”
Jacks can bench press a John Deere tractor. He can squat more than 300 pounds. He is commanding and ascending.
He is vigorous, supreme and hostile on the field of play. Jacks is also Central Alabama fast, having been timed at 4.6 in the 40-yard dash.
Jacks is a natural athlete. He is persuasive and overbearing when wearing a helmet and shoulder pads.
He is also the son of the Fayetteville defensive coordinator. And No. 34 is a lot like his dad, a former B.B. Comer linebacker.
Like father, like son.
“I have high expectations for Atticus,” said Jason Jacks, the father and the Fayetteville defensive guru.
His son, the Wolves fearless linebacker, is giving everything he has on every sun-baked play.
“Atticus is aggressive and violent,” said Jason Jacks. “He is quick, and he’s hard-nosed. And Atticus is a leader for our young guys.”
It goes even deeper than that for Atticus Jacks, who is a full-speed game-changer for Fayetteville. No. 34 intends to lead the way.
He wants to take Fayetteville football to the next level. Jacks wants to put the winning touch on the Wolves program.
And every player and coach on the Fayetteville campus thinks Atticus Jacks can carry the water for the Wolves defense.
“Atticus is tough and pretty intense,” Wolves head coach John Limbaugh said. “His eyes move back and forth, and he racks up the tackles. Atticus is improving as a leader.”
Jacks and Fayetteville will open the football season at home against the Verbena Red Devils on Sept. 1. The contest will kick off at 7 p.m. at Farmlinks Field.
No. 34 is counting the days.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
