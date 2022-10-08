 Skip to main content
Prep football: Heflin scores twice as Clay Central shreds Aggies

central clay v sylacauga 018 tw.jpg

Sylacauga's (7) Landon Burns wraps up Central Clay's (5) Terry Heflin.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — If all else fails, just give the ball to No. 5.

That was the game plan early on, and it worked repeatedly for the Clay Central Volunteers. They kept putting the ball in the belly of senior halfback Terry Heflin on Friday night, and the results were appetizing.