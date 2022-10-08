Prep football: Heflin scores twice as Clay Central shreds Aggies

SYLACAUGA — If all else fails, just give the ball to No. 5.
That was the game plan early on, and it worked repeatedly for the Clay Central Volunteers. They kept putting the ball in the belly of senior halfback Terry Heflin on Friday night, and the results were appetizing.
Heflin rumbled for 81 yards on just eight carries to lead Clay Central to a 48-7 romp over the Sylacauga Aggies in a Class 5A, Region 4 football blowout at Legion Stadium. Heflin would score twice in the first period on runs of 31 and 7 yards.
The Volunteers established the running game right from the start, to the pleasure of Heflin, the slippery-quick game-breaker for Clay Central.
“I stayed patient. I let my line block, and I made some plays. We were working hard, and I kept my feet moving,” Heflin said.
—By the end of just the first 12 minutes of the game, the Volunteers already had a 20-0 lead on the Aggies from Sylacauga. Central Clay County scored its third touchdown of the first half on a 20-yard interception return by sophomore defensive end Santawan Ackles.
—Volunteers junior quarterback Darrin Harris also threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter. Harris had scoring tosses of 10 and 35 yards.
—Clay Central, which is unbeaten in region play, inflated its lead to 34-0 by halftime.
—The Volunteers, who racked up 262 yards and 15 first downs in the game, scored two more touchdowns in the third period. Senior tailback Willie Heard got some touches and a pair of 14 and 12-yard scoring runs for Central Clay County.
—The only Sylacauga touchdown of the evening came on a C.J. Franklin 1-yard run late in the fourth period. The Aggies would call it a night with only three first downs and 78 net yards.
—Aggie junior wide receiver Quindavius Swain on losing their homecoming game to Clay Central: “This isn’t good. We have young players and a little inexperience. Our team is under the radar.”
—Clay Central head coach Danny Horn on his red-hot football team: “We play hard, and when you play hard, you can make up for a lot of mistakes.”
—Santawan Ackles on his “pick six” touchdown for the Volunteers in the first half: “I beat them with speed. I was ready. I jumped up and made a play.”
—Amari Headen on her big night as homecoming queen for Sylacauga High School: “I thought I was going to cry. This means a lot to me.”
—Clay Central (5-2 overall and 4-0 in region) will take on Beauregard on the road for the region football championship next Friday. Sylacauga (0-8, 0-4) will make the trek to Tallassee for an Oct. 14 game. Both Class 5A, Region 4 contests will kick off at 7 p.m.