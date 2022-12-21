Prep football: Harris takes small schools player of the year accolade

SYLACAUGA — It was a B.B. Comer kind of year in 2022.
The football Tigers didn’t know where to stop, so they didn’t. B.B. Comer played from whistle-to-whistle.
Coach Adam Fossett’s troops had a dream season and then some. The 12 wins, the state runner-up finish in Class 2A and the Region 4 championship will be relived for years to come at B.B. Comer.
“Our guys put in the extra effort. We have the total program. We saw some playoff football. We have great coaches and great players,” said Fossett.
He is without question the Talladega Coaches Association small schools county coach of the year.
“This is humbling. I have a group of winning assistant coaches,” said Fossett, the B.B. Comer field boss.
Fossett is also blessed with the county player of the year for the small schools. Junior tailback Kamore Harris of the Tigers was named the best of the best in the county. Harris went exploring and rushing for 19 touchdowns and 1,660 yards this season for Comer.
“Kamore is a competitor. He is fast and physical. Kamore does not want to get tackled,” said B.B. Comer offensive coordinator Jerald Pike.
Harris is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound ball-toting playmaker. He churns for every hunk of grass that he can get.
Junior quarterback Devin Harvey of Comer is the all-county type, too. Harvey accounted for 1,904 all-purpose yards (1,243 passing and 661 rushing) this season.
Harvey, Mr. Dual Threat, rushed for 13 touchdowns and passed for 16 this fall. Another couple of Comer Tigers — offensive linemen Alex Cunningham and Brandon Blankenship — made the all-county first team, too.
The other first-team all-county linemen include Layquavious Stone of Childersburg, Austin Brown of the Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind, and Kyler Griffin and Kh’Tyler Keith of Winterboro.
Two gifted running backs are all-county, as well, with Phillip Tilley of Childersburg and Deonte Smoot of the Winterboro Bulldogs.
The all-county offense also includes athlete Patrick Dosius of Talladega County Central and place kicker Daniel Warlick of the Childersburg Tigers.
The first-team defense has some skill and grit, too. The all-county defensive linemen are comprised of Chris Wilson and Zach Carpenter of B.B. Comer, Kaden Ponder of Winterboro and Stacey Phillips of the Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind.
More beef and more talent is available with all-county linebackers Jai Gaddis of B.B. Comer, senior Atticus Jacks of the Fayetteville Wolves, Dequarious Truss of Winterboro and Joshua Kelley of the Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind.
The all-county defensive backs have some big hands and finishing speed, as well, with sophomore Richard Weed of Comer, Tyreke Hampton of Winterboro, Cole Hardy of Fayetteville and Devin Harvey of the Comer Tigers.
The All-County first-teamers also include extra special athlete Cadence Barrett of the Fayetteville Wolves and punter Jamareo Clegg of Winterboro.