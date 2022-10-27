Prep football: Harris, B.B. Comer rolling right along and into playoffs

SYLACAUGA — It’s been a blockbuster of a season so far for B.B. Comer High football.
The Tigers have turned their question marks into team strengths. The Tigers are moving the ball down the field in methodical fashion.
The boys from B.B. Comer are playing hard ball on defense. The Tigers are taking numbers and removing paint from opposing helmets. Comer is grinning and winning.
They aren’t looking for the easy way out. The Tigers are following their fundamentals to the field. The chinstraps are buckled snug and tight.
Comer is winning football games with consistency, from offense, to defense, to special teams.
“We’re hyped and pumped. We think we could get to the fifth round (of the state playoffs). We’re a real good football team,” said Kamore Harris, the B.B. Comer junior running back and linebacker.
The Tigers haven’t missed a water break or an opportunity this autumn. They punctuated their regular season with an 8-2 record and the first B.B. Comer region football championship in the last 27 seasons.
So here the Tigers sit, with a berth in the Class 2A state playoffs following their greatly coveted Region 4 championship. And yet there are still more dishes to wash and more games to win for Comer in the coming weeks.
They are optimistic.
Harris, Mr. Tiger, can certainly see that. Harris, the tenacious one, is one of the leaders who has given B.B. Comer hope and touchdowns all year. A state title is not far-fetched for Comer.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Harris has starred on both sides of the pigskin for the Tigers. Harris has bullied his way for 695 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 69 touches on the year.
“I’m producing and working on my burst. I’m always looking for six points. I like to stiff arm people, and I enjoy pain. I love contact, and I like to see the mouthpiece fly out (from the other guy),” Harris said.
He has rushed for nearly 3,000 yards in the past two seasons. Harris has scored 41 touchdowns since 2021. He has a nose for the goal line.
“I love blocking for him. Kamore runs hard. He’s strong. He has the passion, and Kamore is a dog,” said Comer senior offensive guard Zach Carpenter (6-foot-2, 295 pounds).
Harris is something else, too. He is a college football possibility. Harris is being recruited, very often by the Division I types, from Auburn, to Florida State, to Alabama, to Colorado State, to Arkansas State.
Colorado State wants Harris in the worst way. The Rams have already offered Harris a college football scholarship. Arkansas, Indiana and the Ole Miss Rebels like Harris’ skill level, too.
Harris has everything that college recruiters are looking for, including good grades. The Comer High football star has a “B” average in the classroom this fall.
And he can play football, too, at a ridiculously high plateau.
“Kamore fights for every yard. He wants to score, and he runs through people,” said B.B. Comer junior defensive end Chris Wilson (6-3, 228 pounds).
Harris is a defensive playmaker, as well, from the practice field, to Friday night. Harris also starts for Comer at linebacker. Who else would it be?
He has 36 tackles on the season, along with a handful of fumble recoveries. Kamore Harris just wants to win, dominate and de-cleat a player or two.
Or three. Harris is a gamer, from the locker room, to the 50 yard line.
“Kamore has so much muscle mass,” said B.B. Comer head football coach Adam Fossett. “He plays with effort. He can find the ball (on defense). Kamore is going to make a difference. And when he walks into a room, you notice him.”
Kamore Harris is the kind of player that a team can win a state championship with. The Comer Tigers believe that.
B.B. Comer will kick off the Class 2A state football playoffs Nov. 4 against the Lanett Panthers at Legion Stadium. Game time will be 7 p.m.
Lanett will bring a three-game winning streak into the first-round playoff game.