Prep football: Harris, B.B. Comer rolling right along and into playoffs

childersburg v bb comer 014 tw.jpg

B.B. Comer's Kamore Harris breaks through the line against Childersburg.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — It’s been a blockbuster of a season so far for B.B. Comer High football.

The Tigers have turned their question marks into team strengths. The Tigers are moving the ball down the field in methodical fashion.