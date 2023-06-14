 Skip to main content
Prep football: Golden Bears have football depth with 95 players

Lincoln football

Lincoln high school football practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

 Tucker Webb

LINCOLN — Player participation is not the problem. It’s the solution.

Coach Matt Zedaker and the Golden Bears have a full force of hyperactive football players working out this summer. The Lincoln football team has 95 players kicking it, blocking it and knocking off the rust.

