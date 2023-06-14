Prep football: Golden Bears have football depth with 95 players

LINCOLN — Player participation is not the problem. It’s the solution.
Coach Matt Zedaker and the Golden Bears have a full force of hyperactive football players working out this summer. The Lincoln football team has 95 players kicking it, blocking it and knocking off the rust.
The Golden Bears are laboring in the June humidity three days a week. Each thorough workout is three hours long with stretching, sprinting, blocking drills, tackling drills and intricate instruction out on the football field and in the indoor facility.
“We’re a work in progress,” Zedaker said. “We have team bonding, and we’re giving maximum effort. We’re developing an identity and an attitude.”
The Golden Bears are improving by the summer drill, too, and they need that after sliding through a 4-6 season last fall. The Lincoln football players and coaches are setting their heights much higher this year.
The team chemistry is coming like the next blue Gatorade.
“Kids in Lincoln love football, and they want to be a part of something,” Zedaker said. “We can be as good as we want to be. We have some real good skill kids, and our offensive line is much bigger (than last year).”
The Golden Bears have found some rocks on the line of scrimmage with senior center Jacob Obarr (6-foot-3, 250 pounds), senior offensive guard Rhett Walters (6-foot-3, 210 pounds), sophomore offensive tackle Derek Tyson (6-foot-1, 250 pounds) and junior lineman Dru Isbell (6-foot-1, 240 pounds).
There are also 16 seniors on the Lincoln football team. Quarterback Monty Weed is one of those veteran returnees. At 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Weed has some dual-threat ability.
He has a live arm and some running abandon. Weed is a difference-maker with some shake and bake talent in the open field.
In that regard, Weed isn’t alone on the Golden Bears football squad.
“We have some good skills, and we all want to win,” Weed said. “I want to set a good example. I want to be a leader. We all need to be disciplined, and we need to give 100 percent.”
That is what Zedaker and the Golden Bears need in the summer workouts, as well as come next season. Lincoln is looking for the 50th winning season in Golden Bears football history.
“We have a lot of experience, and we need to play hard every game,” Zedaker said. “We want to have a chance to win in the fourth quarter.”
That’s what this healthy summer regimen is all about for the Golden Bears. The Lincoln High football team is getting ready for a season full of fourth quarters and a tough football schedule.
“We want to be the best on the field,” Golden Bears defensive end Zachary Linn, the senior 6-foot-3, 210-pounder, said. “We have a playoff chance. We have a bunch of guys back on offense and defense. We’re going to be good.”
And so the summer drills proceed, three times a week at Lincoln. The Golden Bear football team takes it all in, one agility drill and one wind sprint after the other.
The pigskin dream lives on at Lincoln.
