Prep football: Fayetteville refuses to back down from the No. 7 Tigers

SYLACAUGA — Ignore the records and accept the hype.
It’s game week for the annual Fayetteville-B.B. Comer rivalry tilt. Let the proceedings begin, and they will Friday night at 7 o’clock at Farmlinks Field.
“This game is going to be energetic and intense. Our kids are ready, and we would love to shock the world, but B.B. Comer has some grown men. They have some big ol’ bodies,” Fayetteville High head football coach John Limbaugh said.
The homestanding Wolves are only 2-6 on the season and 2-4 in Class 2A, Region 4. But Fayetteville High has won its last two games in the region.
Limbaugh and the Wolves have beaten Central Coosa and Woodland by a combined 47-20.
Fayetteville High’s defense has given up just three touchdowns in their last two outings. The Wolves appear to be rejuvenated, and they are.
“We’re gaining experience, and we continue to work. We’re resilient. We have the drive to win, and our offensive line is blocking better,” said Limbaugh.
But then again, Fayetteville High is getting ready to play the No. 7-ranked B.B. Comer Tigers on Friday in Region 4. And the headhunters from Comer just won the region championship last Friday.
The Tigers are state playoff-bound. They boast a record of 7-2, and B.B. Comer is an absolutely perfect 6-0 in Region 4.
On paper, this looks like a mismatch against the lighter-in-the-hip Wolves. But Fayetteville High insists they have a chance to pull off the upset at home on senior night.
“Comer is our rival, and we need this win. Comer is a tough team, and we can’t be scared. We’ve got to block and step up,” said Wolves senior wide receiver Zeke Deloach, the pass catcher with the 11 touchdowns.
The Wolves hope to present a balanced attack against the Tigers. But most of all, Fayetteville High needs to eat some clock and keep the ball away from B.B. Comer, which is averaging more than 40 points a game in the region.
Fayetteville High also needs some hard-nosed running from junior ball carrier Hunter Hammonds, and freshman standouts Aiden Blair and Cameron Hammonds. The Wolves are sure they have a realistic chance to knock off the state ranked Tigers.
“We’re not scared of anybody. Each game is a new season, and we have a chance. No one thinks we can beat Comer, but we’re in a groove. We just have to run faster,” Fayetteville High linebacker Atticus Jacks said.
And the Wolves can’t miss tackles and still have a shot at winning against the Tigers. Jacks has more than 50 tackles on the season. He is looking for some Tigers to hit.
This is a head-banging Region 4 rivalry, after all.
“We have a passion for the game, and we need to keep churning,” Limbaugh said.
Fayetteville High is itching to win its third game in a row, too, and the Wolves have been toiling with that in mind at some sweaty workouts this week. Fayetteville High is optimistic, and the Wolves want to make a football statement Friday at Farmlinks Field.
Above all, they think they can.