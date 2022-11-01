 Skip to main content
Prep football: Fayetteville flips script with three late-season wins

Fayetteville is led by Head Coach John Limbaugh.

SYLACAUGA — When it gets right down to it, John Limbaugh lives the dream and coaches his guts out for Fayetteville High football.

That is as it should be for a guy like Limbaugh, who is all about developing his players to their fullest potential — from the weight room, to the football field, to the pre-game dinner.