Prep football: Fayetteville flips script with three late-season wins

SYLACAUGA — When it gets right down to it, John Limbaugh lives the dream and coaches his guts out for Fayetteville High football.
That is as it should be for a guy like Limbaugh, who is all about developing his players to their fullest potential — from the weight room, to the football field, to the pre-game dinner.
Limbaugh loves his players, win, lose or chicken dinner. Pass the rolls and don’t forget the honey.
The head coach of the Fayetteville Wolves has an appetite for leading. Limbaugh is a role model all day, every day and out on the field for the Wolves.
And the coach is especially fond of this year’s Fayetteville High football edition, which started slow, closed fast and never quit on their coach or their teammates. The Wolves went 3-7, but won all three of those games in the final month of the season.
“A lot of teams would have folded. Our team was tenacious. We are young and hard-nosed. When you’re playing so many ninth-graders, it is hard to be dominant,” Limbaugh said.
His team had every emotion known to man, woman and second-string linebacker, too. Fayetteville High was winless in the first six weeks of the season.
“You can’t have four or five turnovers (in a game). We got tired of losing,” Limbaugh said.
And as September turned into October, Fayetteville High matured, dug a little deeper and did some soul searching.
And in the second half of the season the Wolves kept their previous losses in their rear view mirror, and Fayetteville High took one giant step forward. Fayetteville started catching the ball, and the Wolves stopped fumbling.
Fayetteville High flipped the script, going from a ragged team, to a winning one, at least in the second half of the season. In the past 30 days the Wolves won three out of four games to close the season.
“We never dropped our head, and the winning elevated us,” said Limbaugh.
In the three late-season wins, Fayetteville High closed the ranks and scored often with 88 points in victories over Central Coosa, Woodland and Holy Spirit Catholic.
“We played hard and tough. We gained some experience, and we added some plays,” Fayetteville High junior offensive tackle Ashton Donahoo said.
The Wolves may have played their best game of the season in week No. 10. That is called progress. It is also well known as a 41-14 beatdown of Holy Spirit Catholic.
When the season ended last Friday night, Fayetteville High looked like a state playoff team, which they plan on becoming about 12 months from now.
“We’re getting stronger, and our defense is stepping up,” Wolves senior Zeke Deloach said.
He has played his last down of football for Fayetteville High School, but Deloach delights in the three Wolves wins at the end of this season.
Delaoch led his team with words of encouragement, as well as some sticky-fingered receptions from his wide receiver slot. Deloach scored 16 touchdowns this year — 13 receiving, two rushing and one on a 60-yard punt return.
And Fayetteville High didn’t finish the football season with a whimper. The Wolves went out with a bang, three late-season triumphs included.