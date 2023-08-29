Prep football: Fayetteville expects to beat Verbena

SYLACAUGA — Sometimes the most important game of the season is the first one.
Just ask the Fayetteville Wolves. They will kick off their football season Friday night with a not-so-friendly rematch with the Verbena Red Devils.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 3:43 pm


The game will get underway at 7 p.m.
Last season the Class 1A Red Devils spanked 2A Fayetteville 50-18 in Verbena. Fayetteville would like to return the favor this week at Farmlinks Field. The Wolves think that just might be the football case.
“We expect to win,” Fayetteville sophomore quarterback Brenton Cantrell said. “We’ve been working hard. We have athletes everywhere, and we have receivers who can catch.”
The Wolves are a more mature and talented team than the Fayetteville contingent that lost to Verbena last season. The Wolves led the Red Devils 18-16 last year before the bottom fell out.
The Red Devils scored the last 34 points to close out the game.
Fayetteville hopes to do a much better job of finishing in the second half Friday night. That could spell the difference between winning and losing.
“We’re going to have to pick up some blocks,” Cantrell said. “We’re a lot stronger and a lot better than last year.”
Wolves head coach John Limbaugh would agree with that. Limbaugh has a team that can compete with most anyone under the Friday night lights.
The Wolves have a team full of grinders. They have come a long way since winning a mere three games last year.
Fayetteville has been working its decal stickers off. The Wolves are primed for something much better in 2023, including this week’s game against the Verbena Red Devils.
Limbaugh and Fayetteville don’t want to settle for something less. The Wolves want a five-course meal, with the dessert included.
It’s feeding time at Fayetteville.
“When the bell rings, we’re going to be ready,” Limbaugh said. “We have a lot of skill players, and our kids believe in themselves.”
The Wolves also know Verbena is coming off a bad performance against Central Coosa last week. Verbena lost its season-opening game in a 50-22 blowout.
The Red Devils are shaken, and they’re looking for a re-start. Verbena still has talent and game-changers, though.
They can score at the drop of a helmet. The Red Devils are anything but down and out.
“Verbena is well coached, and they’re a scrappy bunch,” Limbaugh said. “We know what they’re going to do.”
The Red Devils (0-1) will run a variety of offenses. Verbena will be looking to confuse the Fayetteville defense. The Red Devils will run plays out of the I-formation, the pro-style attack and the spread option offense.
Fayetteville sophomore cornerback Cameron Hammonds looks forward to the challenge ahead against Verbena. Hammonds thinks the Wolves have more than the Red Devils can handle.
“We’re going to get the W,” said Hammonds, the kid with the 4.5 speed.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
