Prep football: Fayetteville can't slow B.B. Comer juggernaut

SYLACAUGA — As if they weren’t already dominating enough, B.B. Comer appears to be getting even better by the down and the game.
The seventh-ranked B.B. Comer Tigers breezed to a 47-6 win over Fayetteville in a Class 3A, Region 4 football game Thursday night at Farmlinks Field. B.B. Comer scored often and in a variety of ways.
Coach Adam Fossett’s team from Comer blocked a punt for a touchdown in the second period with Jakari Brown falling on the ball for the score.
The Tigers also scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter with offensive tackle Brandon Blankenship doing the dirty work. Blankenship is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound offensive menace.
It was that kind of football game for B.B. Comer all night as it posted a 40-0 lead in the first half.
“Fayetteville played tough and hard. They played four quarters (of bruising football), but we were just bigger and more athletic,” Fossett said.
—Comer junior running back Kamore Harris was gliding, sliding and punishing. He went for 248 yards on only five carries. Harris scored three touchdowns in the first half on runs of 7, 81 and 65 yards.
—Tigers quarterback Devin Harvey gave Fayetteville High something else to worry about. Harvey threw two touchdown passes in the first half. Both touchdown receptions were hauled in by senior wide receiver James Carmichael on catches of 5 and 35 yards.
—B.B. Comer racked up 451 yards in the game with 340 of that coming with the rushing attack. Kamore Harris averaged a not-so-modest 49 yards a carry for the Tigers.
—Freshman halfback Aiden Blair of Fayetteville was breaking tackles and busting some lips, as well. Blair bulled his way for 76 yards on 10 carries. Blair also scored the Wolves' lone touchdown on a 52-yard dash in the third quarter.
—Fayetteville High also got 48 yards on eight carries from junior tailback Hunter Hammonds.
—Wolves senior defensive back Reid Wallis on his own impression of the region champion Comer Tigers: “They are big and fast. We didn’t know how fast they were (until game time). We still didn’t want to give up.”
—Kamore Harris on his sizzling performance: “I’m agile, and I’ve been lifting weights.”
—Fayetteville High coach John Limbaugh on his team’s showing Thursday night: “We’re young, and this was not a good matchup for us. We ran into a buzzsaw.”
—Senior Jacob Deloach, the Wolves' senior, on his double duty as a member of the Fayetteville marching band, as well as the FHS varsity football team: “It keeps me on my feet, and it’s fun. It is wild doing both, and it’s exhilarating.”
—B.B. Comer, 8-2 overall and 7-0 in Region 4, will play again on Nov. 7 at home against Lanett in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs. Fayetteville High, 2-7 on the season and 2-5 in Region 4, will play at Holy Spirit Catholic on Oct. 28 in Tuscaloosa.