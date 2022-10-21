 Skip to main content
Prep football: Fayetteville can't slow B.B. Comer juggernaut

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

SYLACAUGA — As if they weren’t already dominating enough, B.B. Comer appears to be getting even better by the down and the game.

The seventh-ranked B.B. Comer Tigers breezed to a 47-6 win over Fayetteville in a Class 3A, Region 4 football game Thursday night at Farmlinks Field. B.B. Comer scored often and in a variety of ways.