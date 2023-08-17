 Skip to main content
Prep football: Dosius is ready to rumble for TCC

Dosius

Talladega County Central's Patrick Dosius is hoping for a big year.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — He’s a chip off the old block. He’s a bucket load of potential.

Patrick Dosius provides a scoop of this and a pound of that for his football team at Talladega County Central. Dosius is a senior running back and linebacker for the Tigers.

