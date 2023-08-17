Prep football: Dosius is ready to rumble for TCC

TALLADEGA — He’s a chip off the old block. He’s a bucket load of potential.
Patrick Dosius provides a scoop of this and a pound of that for his football team at Talladega County Central. Dosius is a senior running back and linebacker for the Tigers.
The 17-year-old Dosius is always in motion. He has 4.7 speed in the 40-yard dash.
Dosius has flat-out quickness, and he has muscles on top of muscles. He’s a player that coaches yearn for and dream about.
He is also a student of the game. Dosius never stops training and striving for more.
“Football is a sport that can make a man out of you,” Dosius said. “You have to be aggressive. It’s exciting. We want to win some games.”
Dosius is the kind of player that could lead Talladega County Central to the promised land. The Tigers have won just two football games in the last four years because of a smorgasbord of reasons, including injuries and a downturn in talent.
But TCC could be on the cusp of getting over the football hump this season with the help of the speedy Dosius. He rushed for 10 touchdowns and more than 500 yards on a rebuilding Talladega County Central team last year.
The Tigers are more athletic and more closely connected this year, it appears. As for Dosius, who averaged five yards a carry last year, TCC could be a realistic contender for the state playoffs this season in Class 1A.
It is not impossible.
Dosius is ready to rumble and shock the football world. Talladega County Central just might have a future football star in Dosius. The time is right for the Tigers’ two-year starter.
“I’m real confident, and I think our team can beat anyone,” Dosius said. “I’m maturing, and I’m getting stronger.”
By all football accounts, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Dosius has not played his best game as of yet. He is still growing and emerging as a running back. He is memorizing his plays. But Dosius is still ready to put his No. 1 jersey in the end zone multiple times this season.
That isn’t hype. This is Talladega County Central reality. Dosius is prepared to urge and splurge with the Tigers.
He is working his knee pads off.
“Patrick is one of the keys to us winning some ball games,” TCC head football coach Acardia Garrett said. “Patrick is a great kid, and he has a nice burst.”
Dosius isn’t plain, nonchalant or apprehensive either. The TCC running back even has his coaches cheering him on.
He did return one punt for an 80-yard touchdown last season.
“Patrick is a good athlete and a humble person,” Talladega County Central offensive coordinator Tanner McBurnett said. “Patrick is tough and fast. He’s the total package.”
Tigers junior quarterback Jhovi Cole thinks Dosius has few football equals in Class 1A football in Alabama. When Cole hands the ball to No. 1, the quarterback expects fireworks from Dosius.
“Patrick is a beast,” Cole said. “He has size and physicality. And he loves the game.”
Talladega County Central junior fullback Javari McKenzie thinks his friend and teammate, Dosius, is still improving. Dosius is a motivational force in the football building at TCC.
“He’s a leader and a mentor,” McKenzie said. “Patrick has a skill set that other players don’t have. He pushes us, and I think he’s getting faster.”
Dosius and TCC will kick the regular season off with a home game against the Tarrant Wildcats on Aug. 25 at Alumni Field. The football game will start at 7 p.m. at TCC.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
