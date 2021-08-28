Prep football: Defense paves way for Green Wave over Pell City

PELL CITY — A handful of big plays told the tale of Pell City's 17-0 loss to Leeds on Friday night.
Locked in a defensive struggle with the homesteading Panthers, the visiting Green Wave broke through when quarterback Jarod Latta found Damorion Felder for the game’s first touchdown, a 48-yard toss on third-and-13.
One possession later, with only 26 seconds showing on the Pete Rich Stadium clock, Leeds’ CJ Douglas took a short snap on fourth down for a fake punt. Douglas weaved his way through the Panthers for a 48-yard score.
Just like that, Leeds led 17-0 at halftime.
“We can’t have those kinds of breakdowns,” Pell City head coach Wayne Lee said.
Lee’s squad appeared to have struck back to open the second half, as Carlos Herring gathered in the opening kickoff and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown. The play, however, came back for an illegal block. Leeds forced a turnover on the following play.
The Green Wave shut out Pell City the rest of the way and walked out winners.
“We get a punt fake for a touchdown, and then we break a long touchdown on a kickoff return and get it called back, that’s 14 points right there that we can’t give up,” Lee said.
The big plays spoiled a sterling effort from the Panthers' defense, which yielded 350 total yards to the Green Wave but allowed only 10 offensive points. Outside of the touchdown pass, the Green Wave’s other offensive score came on a 23-yard field goal by Jackson Arthur, on a drive set up by a botched punt snap.
Leeds’ defense was equal to the task, however, sacking Pell City’s Baylor Smith four times, forcing a turnover and allowing only 104 total yards.
What to know
—Pell City’s Caleb Groce helped keep Leeds out of the end zone in the second half, intercepting Latta in the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter. Groce also stepped in at quarterback in the fourth quarter.
—Latta was the offensive leader in the game, completing 9 of his 14 pass attempts for 144 yards and a touchdown.
—Pell City wideout Colin Smith led the team in catches, with 4 receptions for 26 yards.
Who said
—Pell City head coach Wayne Lee: “We’ve got to go back, and we got to really get into film, and really take an evaluation of what we’re doing right now. Because we’ve got to be better on that side of the ball. We’ve got to. There’s just no other way about it.”
—Kavion Henderson, Leeds defensive end: “I think the effort was tremendous. It was great. Both sides played good.”
Next up
—Both teams open region play next Friday. Leeds (2-0) will travel to face Lincoln, while Pell City (0-1) will host Southside-Gadsden.