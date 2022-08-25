Prep football: Defense helps lift Lincoln to fast start this season

LINCOLN — With eight returning starters, the Lincoln Golden Bears’ defense is helping lead the way into the new season. They kicked off this charge in Friday's opener by shutting out Talladega 54-0.
A trio of team leaders — senior linebacker Gavin Hobbs, junior linebacker Jalen Turner and junior Camare Hampton — took time recently to talk about the Lincoln defense and their hopes for a big year. They certainly got off to a fast start.
“It was overwhelming, honestly,” Hobbs said. “We had a great game plan coming in. We did everything to a 'T' and the way we said we were going to do it. It was awesome.”
Turner led the Golden Bears in tackles against Talladega with eight stops, including three for loss.
“It was pretty fun,” Turner said. “We had a good game plan, and I just executed. Getting to perform in front of a big crowd was pretty fun. My first game of junior year, starting, I liked to kick it off that way. I hope to keep it going throughout the whole season. Our coaches had a good game plan. We watch film every Tuesday and Thursday, about an hour each day, that really helped me going into the game.”
Lincoln has a region championship and playoff run in its sights as goals for this season. Expectations are high for the Golden Bears, and Lincoln is hoping to defeat rivals along the way.
“First, we want to beat Munford,” Turner said with a smile. “Then win the region and make the playoffs.”
The defense also has specific goals they have set for themselves.
“On defense, we want to shut out everybody we can,” Hobbs said. “We want to be the baddest defense we can in the county. We have a bunch of hard hitters and I think with our athletic ability, we can do that.”
Hampton is a cornerback and has become a staple on the Lincoln defense. He and Turner are players who feed off the energy of the crowd and enjoy the packed houses on Friday nights.
“We don’t want to let them down,” Hampton said. “So, we come out here and perform in the best way we can. They just get everybody in a good mood to go play.”
Hobbs has been on varsity since he was in ninth grade and has become a leader for the defense and team.
“Playing since my freshman year, you learn what not to do and what to do,” Hobbs said. “You learn what kind of plays, how you can play techniques, and things like that. You can also help the younger kids so that they’ll do better, so I think our experience plays a very big role in the defense.”
Hobbs, Turner and Hampton have been playing football their whole lives. They each gave insight into what their favorite aspect of the game is.
“You can compare football to real life,” Hampton said. “You go through so much adversity, so it just gets you prepared for the long run in life.”
Added Turner: “Playing in front of a big crowd.”
Said Hobbs: “Hitting somebody.”
On Friday, the Golden Bears travel to play the Ashville Bulldogs in their first road game of the season. Preparations for the game have been ongoing and the players think the defense is ready for the challenge.
“We’ve been trying to get better every day,” Hampton said. “Make progress to come out Friday to come out and play.”
Added Turner: “We’ve had three good days so far. Four is the magic number for a win and a good week. We need Thursday to be a good practice and I feel like we’ll have a good chance of winning.”
Added Hobbs: “Preparations have gone really well. We have coaches working tirelessly every day, our players are watching a bunch of film every day, and I think we know them almost in and out. I think we’re very prepared.”