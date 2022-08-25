 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Prep football: Defense helps lift Lincoln to fast start this season

Lincoln defense

Lincoln defensive linemen work on a drill.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — With eight returning starters, the Lincoln Golden Bears’ defense is helping lead the way into the new season. They kicked off this charge in Friday's opener by shutting out Talladega 54-0.

A trio of team leaders — senior linebacker Gavin Hobbs, junior linebacker Jalen Turner and junior Camare Hampton — took time recently to talk about the Lincoln defense and their hopes for a big year. They certainly got off to a fast start.