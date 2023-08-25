Prep football: Clegg shines in Winterboro’s rout of Cedar Bluff

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Photos: Winterboro game action, atmosphere, band, cheerleaders
Scenes from the opening game of the 2023 football season between Winterboro and Cedar Bluff. On a hot night, Winterboro took the win 33-7.
The Winterboro Blue Knights band marches into the stadium.
Tucker Webb
The 2023 High School Football season kicks off on Thursday, August 24 with Winterboro hosting Cedar Bluff.
Tucker Webb
Winterboro's Jemareo Clegg and teammates get hyped up for the opening kickoff.
Tucker Webb
Winterboro takes the field to begin the 2023 season.
Tucker Webb
Jemareo Clegg kicks off for Winterboro against Cedar Bluff.
Tucker Webb
Winterboro's Kavarris Duncan gets a big stop on defense.
Tucker Webb
Winterboro's Brandon Hunter rushes for a huge gain against Cedar Bluff.
Tucker Webb
Winterboro cheerleaders make some noise for their team.
Tucker Webb
Jemareo Clegg sends a pass down field.
Tucker Webb
Winterboro's Kaden Jones pushes forward for more yards against Cedar Bluff.
Tucker Webb
Jemareo Clegg stiff arms a would be tackler.
Tucker Webb
Jemareo Clegg and Brandon Hunter celebrate in the endzone following a touchdown reception.
Tucker Webb
Tucker Webb
Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield on the sidelines during the game against Cedar Bluff.
Tucker Webb
Winterboro fans show their support for the team and pose for a photo.
Tucker Webb
Jemareo Clegg runs the ball against Cedar Bluff.
Tucker Webb
Winterboro's Dequarious Truss rushes against Cedar Bluff.
Tucker Webb
Brandon Hunter signals touchdown after his reception in the endzone.
Tucker Webb
Jemareo Clegg and teammates celebrate after recovering their onside kick.
Tucker Webb
Tucker Webb
Tucker Webb
Tucker Webb
The Winterboro Blue Knight band performs during halftime.
Tucker Webb
The Winterboro Blue Knight band performs during halftime.
Tucker Webb
The Winterboro Blue Knight band performs during halftime.
Tucker Webb
Winterboro took the game by the gills in the first half. The Bulldogs never gave Cedar Bluff a chance.
Clegg and Winterboro took a 20-0 lead in the first half. There were big plays galore for the Bulldogs, including Clegg’s 63-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Brandon Hunter with 2:51 left in the first period.
“We’ve got some dogs,” said Clegg (6-foot-4, 196 pounds). “We’re putting in more work, and we have some receivers who are getting open. We’ve got some heart.”
Winterboro got a 20-yard touchdown run from senior tailback Deonte Smoot in the second quarter. Following that was a Jemareo Clegg pass to Bulldog freshman wide receiver Carter Castleberry for a two-point conversion and a 20-0 Winterboro advantage.
Smoot got back in the saddle in the fourth period for a 20-yard touchdown run for Winterboro. The Bulldogs had a 33-7 lead with 4:17 left in the game.
What to know
—Clegg’s second touchdown of the night came on a 47-yard toss to Bulldog standout Brandon Hunter in the third quarter. Winterboro took a 26-7 lead with 52.9 seconds left in the quarter.
—Cedar Bluff also scored its lone touchdown in the second half. The Tigers found paydirt with a 4-yard touchdown run from senior running back Hunter Jenkins. He also started at linebacker for the Tigers against Winterboro.
—The Bulldogs got a yeoman effort from Smoot. He rushed for 119 yards on 17 carries. And the 5-8, 185-pound Smoot scored two touchdowns.
—Winterboro finished the game with 376 yards of offense (160 rushing, 216 passing). Cedar Bluff had far fewer with 127 total yards. The Tigers rushed for 85 yards and passed for 42 yards.
Who said
—Bulldog head coach Skylar Mansfield on his newly-found explosive offense: “We can spread the field. We have more speed on the perimeter, and Jemareo has a great arm.”
—Cedar Bluff linebacker and running back Hunter Jenkins on his team’s surprising loss to the Bulldogs: “We got frustrated, and we missed tackles. Sometimes we lined up in the wrong defense, but Winterboro is a lot better than last year. They are a real physical team.”
—Winterboro senior linebacker Dequarious Truss on his team’s dominating defense against the Tigers: “We didn’t give up any big plays. We stepped up a lot.”
Next up
—Winterboro will play its first road game of the year next Friday, playing at Vincent on Sept. 1. Cedar Bluff has an away game as well on Sept. 1 at Sand Rock. Both games are set for 7 p.m.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.