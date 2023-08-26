Prep football: Childersburg pulls off a stunner at Munford

MUNFORD — The Childersburg Tigers celebrated like they’d won a state championship.
And rightfully so.
That’s what happens when a team coming off a 1-9 season pulls an upset in its season opener. That’s exactly what the Tigers did Friday night, coming from behind in the fourth quarter to beat Munford 28-22.
“It was a great win,” Childersburg senior Phillip Tilley said. “We came out here to show the world that we’re not underdogs, and we came out on top. We came to prove everybody wrong.
“Go Childersburg Tigers.”
Tilley made arguably the biggest play of the game, flipping the momentum back to the Childersburg sideline. Down 22-14 early in the fourth quarter, Tilley knifed into the backfield and ripped the ball away from Munford quarterback BJ Anderson before rumbling into the end zone. The score was taken off the board because of a block in the back penalty, but the Tigers didn’t fret.
A 12-yard run by Childersburg quarterback Chris Swain set up his 2-yard touchdown run. Swain found Tilley in the end zone for the two-point conversion to knot the score at 22-22 with 8:38 to play.
Another mistake on Munford’s ensuing drive proved to be the Lions’ undoing. Munford lined up to punt on fourth down, but the ball sailed over Alex Petty’s head, giving the Tigers’ great field position at the 24-yard line. Five plays later, Tilley found the end zone on a 2-yard run to set the final margin.
Munford had one last crack at it, but running back Tank Edmondson was stuffed on fourth-and-one, and Childersburg ran out the clock.
“A big win for us, big win,” Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson said. “The kid’s played so hard.”
What to know
—Swain and Tilley did the majority of the damage for Childersburg on offense. Swain completed 9 of 11 passes for 89 yards and rushed for 76 yards on 11 carries with two 2-yard touchdown runs. Tilley rushed for 81 yards on 17 carries and scored on runs of 4 and 2 yards.
—Devin Williams was Swain’s favorite target, catching five passes for 86 yards.
—The loss spoiled a spectacular night for Edmondson, who rushed for 212 yards and scored all three Munford touchdowns on runs of 3, 12 and 50 yards.
—Munford’s Anderson showed some flashes as well, finishing with 29 passing yards and 75 rushing yards on 12 carries.
—Munford’s Dakota Frank nailed a 28-yard field goal with time running out in the first half to cut the Lions’ deficit to 14-9 at halftime.
Who said
—Johnson on Swain and Tilley: “That’s our leaders, seniors. They’ve been here. We want to put the ball in their hands when it gets tough, and they competed.”
—Tilley on what the win does for Childersburg moving forward: “It gave us a whole change-around. We’re going to change and we’re going to go to the playoffs, hopefully.”
—Johnson on the difference in the fourth quarter: “Turnovers. We got the fumble Phillip Tilley picked up. We had the punt that they snapped over right there. Just playing, playing hard.”
Next up
—Childersburg (1-0) will host B.B. Comer next Friday. Munford (0-1) will have an open week before traveling to Anniston to open Class 4A, Region 4 play on Sept. 8.