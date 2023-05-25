Prep football: Childersburg players want more than bright lights

CHILDERSBURG — The Tigers know where they’re coming from.
One season ago, the Childersburg High football team flopped to 1-9. The Tigers were mired in a six-game losing streak to end the year.
Childersburg finished the pigskin season in a tie for last place in Class 3A, Region 4 with Beulah and Weaver. To this football day, Childersburg is motivated by what it didn’t do last season.
“Last year, we went backwards,” Tigers head coach Johnny Johnson said. “We had some kids get hurt, but better things are ahead for this year. We expect to compete on the field and off.”
Childersburg has gone the extra mile to rebuild the football program even in the off season. There are more than 60 players as of right now willing to bleed and sweat for the football program.
“Next season is about the future,” senior linebacker Elijah Swain said. “We’re committed to winning, and we want to turn this program around. We’re going to work.”
And what does that mean for senior running back Phillip Tilley?
“We’re watching film, and we’re getting in the weight room,” said Tilley, who rushed for 634 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
Tilley and the Tigers have very little in common with last year’s Childersburg football team. The Tigers want more out of the 2023 season than just bright lights and water breaks.
Childersburg expects positive results this year.
“We’re confident, and we want to play with heart,” Tilley said. “We need to stay together and execute our plays.”
Tigers senior cornerback Xavier Duncan, a returning starter, thinks this could be a very different season for Childersburg football. Duncan is ready to make plays and make tackles.
“We could get to the playoffs,” Duncan said. “We’re a hands-on team.”
Johnson believes his team could fool all the skeptics and critics.
“We’re going to play fast, and we want to hit,” the head coach said. “We’re getting in shape, and we have some big guys. We want to get this program back to winning. We have always had the athletes.”
Elijah Swain, the surly linebacker for Childersburg, just wants to win and look good doing it.
“We want to get in people’s grill,” Swain said. “We’re going to play aggressive and hard.”
As for this summer, the Tiger football players will be lifting weights and running agility drills three times a week in June. One month later in July, Childersburg will be lifting and running four times a week.
“My players are buying in,” Johnson said. “We’re cleaning things up. We have a lot of speed, and we want to win.”
That is what the Childersburg football team is all about this week and this year.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.
