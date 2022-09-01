 Skip to main content
Prep Football: Best start since '09 has Lincoln excited entering region play

Lincoln-Dega bc_11.jpg

Lincoln's Brandon Estelle sheds Talladega defenders in the first quarter.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Golden Bears have kicked off the season with a 2-0 record, and so far, head coach Mike Zedaker said he and his staff have appreciated the team's "attention to detail” during the start.

“It’s a fun bunch to coach,” said Zedaker, whose team has beaten Talladega 54-0 and Ashville 35-10. “We’re not making a lot of stupid mistakes. We have an older team that’s keeping the penalties down, keeping turnovers down. We’re going about it really focusing on what we’re supposed to be doing and it’s paying off on Friday nights.”