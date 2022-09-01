Prep Football: Best start since '09 has Lincoln excited entering region play

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Golden Bears have kicked off the season with a 2-0 record, and so far, head coach Mike Zedaker said he and his staff have appreciated the team's "attention to detail” during the start.
“It’s a fun bunch to coach,” said Zedaker, whose team has beaten Talladega 54-0 and Ashville 35-10. “We’re not making a lot of stupid mistakes. We have an older team that’s keeping the penalties down, keeping turnovers down. We’re going about it really focusing on what we’re supposed to be doing and it’s paying off on Friday nights.”
Heading into Class 5A, Region 6 play Friday at Southside-Gadsden (1-1), Lincoln is 2-0 for the first time since 2009.
“It’s been a long time since Lincoln’s been 2-0,” Zedaker said. “We’re taking it with a one game at a time mentality. This week gets a little more cranked up because it’s region week. These kids are focused and hopefully that continues for another seven weeks.”
Individually, Zedaker has been pleased with several of his athletes. Running backs Jaylon George and Brandon Estelle have stood out offensively for Zedaker, but the play of the Golden Bears’ offensive line has been Zedaker’s biggest highlight to this point.
In the win Friday over Ashville, George and Estelle each scored two touchdowns, while Monty Weed ran for one.
“The offensive line as a whole I’m really pleased with,” he said. “That was kind of our biggest question going into the year. They are maturing everyday. I think they’ve matured each game from our intersquad scrimmage, to Talladega, to last week. They’re starting to gel and find their identity. With that comes big yards for our running backs.
“Brandon Estelle has had two really good games as well as Jaylon George. That’s kind of our thunder and lightning punch. That all starts with the boys up front. They’ve allowed us to run the ball well, and we’re throwing pretty well, too.”
Defensively there have been plenty of standouts for Zedaker also. Camare Hampton and Hobbs lead the Golden Bears’ veteran defensive attack.
“Defensively, we’re doing what I think we should be doing,” Zedaker said. “We’re a defense with eight starters back from last year, so they’re a veteran bunch. They’re flying around.
"When you have kids that are knowledgeable about what we’re calling, what the game plan is, they don’t have to think and it shows. Our linebacker core has really done a good job. Our defensive front is a bunch of veterans that are helping the linebackers fly around the ball. Our secondary is doing really well. We’ve really honed in defensively on what we’re trying to do and getting to the ball.”
On Friday, Lincoln opens Region 6 play on the road. The Golden Bears defeated the Panthers in last year's season opener last year 14-6. Lincoln also holds an 8-4 all-time record against Southside.
“Southside’s a good team,” Zedaker said. “Anytime you have a team that was in Class 6A last year that comes down to a lower classification, you know they’re good. The good thing is we’ve played them four years in a row. We’ve opened with them the past four years, so this is our fifth year against them.
"We’re familiar, somewhat, with their athletes. We’re familiar with going and playing in their stadium, which is a plus. We understand the environment we’re going in, they have a tremendous fanbase and student body. It’s loud in there. It’s a great place to play high school football from their sidelines."
Zedaker added that the Southside defense is tough. The Panthers have allowed only 28 points in two games.
"Their defense is hard hitting," he said. "They get after it. They send a lot of pressure packages at you. They’re going to send a lot of heat to try and confuse our blocking scheme to get to our quarterbacks and running backs."
He praised the Southside offense, too.
"They have a fantastic quarterback," Zedaker said. "He has a fantastic arm and he can make things happen with his feet if he gets in trouble or by designed plays. Their offensive line is a veteran bunch. They have three seniors.”
The Golden Bears have a challenge this Friday according to Zedaker, but they expect that to be the case every week in Region 6.
"I don’t think there’s an easy out anywhere in the region schedule, and it starts with (Southside)," he said. "It’s a big one. They’re saying the same things we are, this is a pivotal game for us to make the playoffs as it is for them. At the end of the night, you want to be on that 1-0 side of the region standings and not the other side. That’s the goal going into a hostile environment and seeing if we can steal one on the road.”