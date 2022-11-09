Prep football: B.B. Comer Tigers take their playoff psyche to Wicksburg

SYLACAUGA — In the words of B.B. Comer senior defensive end Jai Gaddis, “We’re getting our groove back.”
That is what it looks like at field level for Gaddis and the Tigers (9-2), who will trek down to Newton on Friday for a Class 2A state playoff football game against the Wicksburg Panthers (6-5).
It should be interesting and nerve-racking for all concerned, including the No. 1-seeded Tigers from Region 4. The season will be on the line in the second-round playoff tilt at Panther Stadium.
“This is just another week of trying to get better. We’re going to do our bread-and-butter stuff. If we execute, we should blow them out,” Gaddis said.
B.B. Comer won with relative ease last Friday in a 45-20 first-round state playoff win over Lanett. But the second round of the playoffs is a lot tougher than week one.
Tigers head coach Adam Fossett is well aware of that. The difference between winning and losing in round two of the playoffs is often very minimal.
The Comer High Tigers know how to get the job done, though, at home or away, in the state football playoffs. But the Wicksburg Panthers are going to do everything they can to plug up the kitchen sink.
It is going to be up to the Tigers to solve the in-game dilemmas.
“It’s going to be a long ride (over there, three hours worth), but it’s going to be fun. We’re going to need teamwork and execution. We hope to beat them at their place,” said B.B. Comer freshman offensive guard Caiden Brown (5-foot-10, 250 pounds).
The Tigers are pitted against a Wicksburg team that has scored 34 or more points in five games this season. The Panthers know how to put the ball in the end zone.
“We’re going to have to win up front. Wicksburg is physical. They onside kick a lot, too. We have to be ready on special teams. They have some dual-threat (players),” Fossett said.
B.B. Comer has some horses, too, and they are ready to run the length of the field. Even in a road game.
It can be done, according to Fossett and the Tigers.
“We’re going to a place where we have never been. We need to read our keys,” Fossett said during B.B. Comer's Wednesday afternoon practice.
The Class 2A state playoff game between Wicksburg and the Tigers will commence at 7 p.m. on Friday at Panther Stadium. To the winner goes a ticket to the state quarterfinals, set for next Friday.
And the Tigers from Comer could very well host that game at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga.
Now that is motivation, with an extra dab of sugar.