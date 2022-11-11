Prep football: B.B. Comer shows grit on the road to advance to state quarterfinals

NEWTON — It’s on to the state quarterfinals for B.B. Comer.
The Tigers traveled to Wicksburg and scored a 22-14 win Friday night, putting B.B. Comer into the last eight of the Class 2A state playoffs for the second straight year.
B.B. Comer (10-2) will face Reeltown next week. Reeltown advanced with a 55-0 win over G.W. Long.
B.B. Comer led the whole way, building a 6-0 advantage in the first quarter and 14-0 in the second. Wicksburg cut it to 14-7 by halftime, but the Tigers scored again in the third period to make it 22-7.
Wicksburg got a touchdown in the fourth quarter and had the ball again in the closing minutes, but B.B. Comer’s Devin Harvey intercepted a pass with 1:04 to go, which clinched the victory.
Kamore Harris led B.B. Comer with 162 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. He added a two-point conversion for good measure. He scored on a pair of 9-yard runs, with one coming in the first quarter and one in the third period.
He had nearly as many yards as Wicksburg, which totaled 208 yards for the game, including only 92 in the first half as the Tigers’ defense proved itself stout all night long.
“We showed a lot of grit,” B.B. Comer senior linebacker Adam Odum said. “Everybody got to the ball.”
Harvey had a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter to make it 14-0. He finished with 43 yards on 10 carries. Senior teammate J.T. Ackermann had 59 rushing yards on nine carries.
Wicksburg’s Jaylen Murray scored both of his team’s touchdowns.
Check back Saturday for more information from the Tigers' win.