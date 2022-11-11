 Skip to main content
Prep football: B.B. Comer shows grit on the road to advance to state quarterfinals

B.B. Comer Head Coach Adam Fossett has led his team to the state quarterfinals two straight years.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

NEWTON — It’s on to the state quarterfinals for B.B. Comer.

The Tigers traveled to Wicksburg and scored a 22-14 win Friday night, putting B.B. Comer into the last eight of the Class 2A state playoffs for the second straight year.