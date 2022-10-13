Prep football: B.B. Comer seeks first region title since 1995

SYLACAUGA — Anybody can be average.
That isn’t hard. But to reach the proverbial next level, individuals and teams have to dig deep.
They have to grind, day in and day out. Players also have to learn from their mistakes, as well as their success.
That is a part of the football deal.
B.B. Comer High School is one of those teams on the way up. The Tigers have won 16 out of their last 21 games over the last two seasons.
And they are only getting better. B.B. Comer (6-2, 5-0 in Class 2A, Region 4) has a hungry football program, and with one more region win, the Tigers will win their first region championship since 1995.
“We’ve had some ups and downs, but when we put it all together, we’re pretty doggone good,” Tigers head coach Adam Fossett said. “We have guys stepping up.”
B.B. Comer sophomore running back Tristan Garrett squirted free for 150 yards in a Class 2A, Region 4 road win over Thorsby last Friday night. The week before, Garrett had another memorable game with a 99-yard outing against Isabella.
Junior defensive end Chris Wilson is a shaker and a touchdown maker, too. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Wilson returned two fumbles for scores against Thorsby in the 44-16 B.B. Comer region victory.
“I want it more, and I like hitting someone,” said Wilson, who is already on the recruiting board at Kentucky and Auburn.
Raelon Sims, the sophomore wide receiver and cornerback, is one more reason why B.B. Comer is in first place in the region. The Tigers are also ranked seventh in the state in Class AA.
“We work hard, and I like getting interceptions. I have three of them (this year),” Sims said.
Other than that, what B.B. Comer has this season is a real shot at the Region 4 title.
B.B. Comer hopes to seal the deal this Friday evening with a home region encounter against Central Coosa at Legion Stadium. Central is 1-6 on the year and 0-5 in the region.
“We want to make history. We have a chance to do some special things (this season),” Fossett said. “We want to win the region. We have some guys who can fly, and we average 245 (pounds) on the offensive front.”
The Tigers have already wrapped up a state playoff spot, even before Friday night.
“We could go a long way in the playoffs,” Fossett said.
Kamone Harris and Zach Carpenter are two key ingredients for the Tigers. Harris is a junior halfback with some nimble knees and big time speed. Harris is well known by college recruiters at Alabama, Auburn and Troy.
Carpenter is a prep football star, too, for B.B. Comer. Carpenter is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound senior offensive guard for the Tigers. Carpenter is under the eyes of college recruiters from Tennessee-Chattanooga, Arkansas Tech and Mississippi College.
But all that Carpenter and Harris want right now is a region football championship, and that could be the case on Friday against Central Coosa.
The game will get underway at 7 p.m. in Sylacauga.
“We aren’t the biggest, but we have a lot of leaders,” B.B. Comer’s Chris Wilson said.