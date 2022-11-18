Prep football: B.B. Comer scores winning TD late, sends Reeltown home reeling

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Photos: B.B. Comer defeats Reeltown - 2A State Football Playoffs
Photo gallery: Off-the-field and action photos from Reeltown at B.B. Comer in Class 2A state playoff action Friday. In an exciting and back-and-forth game, the B.B. Comer Tigers won 28-22 and advance to the state semifinals against Highland Home.
The Comer Marching Sound of Gold drumline marches the band into the stands.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Devin Harvey, Kamore Harris, Brandon Blankenship, and Zack Carpenter serve as team captains heading to midfield for the coin toss.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Cheerleaders are all smiles before the team takes the field.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
The student section makes some noise.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Devin Harvey lobs a pass to a reciever.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Jai Gaddis is fired up after a big stop on defense.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
B.B. Comer Head Coach Adam Fossett had his team dialed in for Reeltown.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Devin Harvey cuts downfield as he is pursued by a Reeltown defender.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Kamore Harris drags Reeltown defenders as he drives downfield.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Kamore Harris shows off his gloves as he prepares to stiff arm a defender.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Jesse Graham Jr gets an interception just before halftime.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
He was an instigator and a motivator as B.B. Comer rallied from a 22-20 deficit in the fourth quarter. The season was on the line and a frosty temperature was in the air, all the way down to 37 degrees.
But the Tigers did their best to ignore it and get on with winning the game, to the total shock of the Rebels, who finished the regular season ranked third in the state. B.B. Comer turned a two-point deficit into a back-slapping win, thanks to a slick 35-yard pass from Harvey to junior running back Kamore Harris.
That set up a soon-to-be Harvey 3-yard touchdown run with a scant 3:04 left in the game. The Tigers were now ahead 26-22. But what the heck, go ahead and make it 28-22, and Harris did that with a smooth run for the two-point conversion.
The victory dance was on its way for the Tigers. B.B. Comer was only seconds away from winning a state quarterfinal game at home.
What to know
—Harvey, the Comer ringleader on this night, rushed for 66 yards on 14 carries, and he passed for 85 yards.
—The Tigers had a second on-the-field leader in mind, though. Kamore Harris was at his physical best as well with 108 yards rushing on 21 carries. The 230-pound Harris ran roughshod with two touchdowns and one two-point conversion.
—Reeltown junior halfback Arthur Woods had a breakout playoff game, too, with 23 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Woods’ best effort of the night came on a 70-yard touchdown run in the second period.
—The Rebels kept adding on until they wound up with 266 yards of offense. But the rally-happy Tigers from Comer easily topped that with 283 yards and 14 first downs.
Who said
—Comer junior defensive Chris Wilson on his team’s third-quarter goal-line stand: “We play better every game. We’re focusing, fighting and studying fun.”
—Tigers head coach Adam Fossett on Comer’s second half uprising: “We had some want to, and the kids did not quit.”
—Reeltown senior defensive back Zy’quavious Collins on the Rebels heartbreaking defeat: “This was a game of momentum. We made some big plays, and they made some big plays.”
Next up
—The Reeltown Rebels have skidded to a stop with a final record of 10-2. B.B. Comer is 11-2 on the year, and the Tigers are still alive and creating havoc in the state playoffs. Comer will be back at Legion Stadium for the state semifinals next Friday against Highland Home, just one day after Thanksgiving.