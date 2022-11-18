 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: B.B. Comer scores winning TD late, sends Reeltown home reeling

comer v reeltown - 2a playoffs 009 tw.jpg

Kamore Harris drags Reeltown defenders as he drives downfield.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — There is no place on the living earth that Devin Harvey would have rather been than Legion Stadium on Friday night.

Harvey, the junior quarterback, rallied B.B. Comer High School to an unlikely and improbable 28-22 come-from-behind win over the Reeltown Rebels in a Class 2A state quarterfinal playoff football game.

Photos: B.B. Comer defeats Reeltown - 2A State Football Playoffs

Photo gallery: Off-the-field and action photos from Reeltown at B.B. Comer in Class 2A state playoff action Friday. In an exciting and back-and-forth game, the B.B. Comer Tigers won 28-22 and advance to the state semifinals against Highland Home.

1 of 11