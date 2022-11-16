Prep football: B.B. Comer ready to tackle state quarterfinals

SYLACAUGA — They often bend, but they seldom break.
More times than not and frequently with the stadium lights on, B.B. Comer finds a way to win football games. The Tigers have been doing that throughout the season, from the sweltering humidity of August to the goosebumps of November.
Comer High School is still playing football, even with national turkey day looming. The Tigers are on a mission of sorts, and they are far from done.
Their record reads 10 wins and two losses, and the greedy Tigers want more. The more they win, the more they want to dominate and chew up some additional stadium grass, the natural kind.
“We get after it. We have a lot of weapons, and we have our community behind us. The store fronts (in Sylacauga) are painted up. We get a lot of support,” B.B. Comer head football coach Adam Fossett said.
But it’s more than just pom poms and wild-eyed football hysteria. Granted, the Tigers are worth a weekly scream or two.
There is something vastly different about this year’s Comer High football team. The Tigers are 12 weeks into the season, and they’re still scheduling practices and games.
B.B. Comer is just three wins away from hoisting the state championship trophy for the first time in Tiger football history. And as a matter of fact, Comer is not surprised by any of it, including the 10 wins, the No. 6 state ranking and the berth in this Friday night’s Class 2A state quarterfinal playoff game versus the Reeltown Rebels.
Now, Reeltown is 10-1 and is expected to beat B.B. Comer, even on the road in the third-round state playoff game at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga.
“They are disciplined and physical. They get to the ball. They’re fast,” Fossett said.
Reeltown’s man-eating defense is surrendering just nine points a game. The Rebels have yielded only one touchdown so far in the first two rounds.
Reeltown is chugging downfield on offense, too, with a 38-point average per game. Comer High isn’t lagging behind either.
The Tigers' defense has given up just five touchdowns in the playoffs. B.B. Comer has allowed an average of 19 points, per contest, on the season. And the Tigers are averaging 35 points, per Friday evening, this fall.
Comer will bring some optimism and water bottles into the state quarterfinal game against the high and mighty Rebels from Reeltown. The opposing Tigers expect to throw another log on the playoff fire on Friday night.
The Class 2A grudge match will begin at 7 p.m. Tigers junior quarterback Devin Harvey has his heart set on Comer’s third straight playoff win. No matter what the rest of Alabama thinks.
“We just need to put the pieces of the puzzle together. If our (offensive) line moves (and opens holes), we can do anything,” said Harvey, the 6-foot-1 dual threat game-breaker.
Harvey has racked up 1,417 all-purpose yards this season with 897 rushing and 580 yards passing. Harvey has rushed for 10 scores and passed for 11 more.
Comer starting defensive back and sure tackler Richard Weed plays big for his size, too. The 5-5 Weed has stumbled across 83 tackles and four interceptions this season.
“I tackle and wrap up. I’m not afraid of sticking my head in there and making the tackle,” Weed said.
He is a “we” guy and not a “me” guy. Winning with class and with the Comer team in mind is all that Weed cares about. Along with upsetting the Reeltown Rebels.
And Weed thinks that will occur in the state quarterfinals.
“We are ready to work, and we want to win state,” said Weed.
Noteworthy
B.B. Comer’s first state playoff team will be honored in the pre-game ceremonies before the Reeltown-Tiger contest at Legion Stadium. Back in 1978, Comer made the state football playoffs for the first time.
And fans and former Tiger players have not forgotten.
“We were first, and we knew we were going to be good,” said Reggie McKenzie, who played tailback and defensive back for B.B. Comer back in 1978.