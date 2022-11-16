 Skip to main content
Prep football: B.B. Comer ready to tackle state quarterfinals

bb comer v lanett 010 tw.jpg

A stout B.B. Comer defense kept Lanett in check in the first round.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — They often bend, but they seldom break.

More times than not and frequently with the stadium lights on, B.B. Comer finds a way to win football games. The Tigers have been doing that throughout the season, from the sweltering humidity of August to the goosebumps of November.