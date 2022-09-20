 Skip to main content
Prep football: B.B. Comer on a four-game win streak after thrilling win

childersburg v bb comer 014 tw.jpg

B.B. Comer's Kamore Harris breaks through the line against Childersburg.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — The B.B. Comer Tigers have won four straight, and the latest victory was the most exciting one yet.

The Tigers beat previously unbeaten Vincent 36-35 in a Class 2A, Region 4 clash Friday, and the winning points came on Chris Garrett's two-point conversion with 18 seconds to play.