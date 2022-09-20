Prep football: B.B. Comer on a four-game win streak after thrilling win

SYLACAUGA — The B.B. Comer Tigers have won four straight, and the latest victory was the most exciting one yet.
The Tigers beat previously unbeaten Vincent 36-35 in a Class 2A, Region 4 clash Friday, and the winning points came on Chris Garrett's two-point conversion with 18 seconds to play.
Comer head coach Adam Fossett could've done without the exciting finish, though.
“Well, we did not play well,” Fossett said. “Got down 14 early, had to fight back from that. We were 14-14 with time dwindling down in the half. We had a third down, we had an unsportsmanlike. That pushed us back, so we had to punt. Punt gets blocked and then they score right before the half. We go down 21-14 at halftime. Second half, we come out and they score again to put us down 28-14. So, we kind of start battling back and forth. We’re down two late and have to make something happen.”
The Tigers did make something happen. Comer scored, then got the ball back. With time winding down, the Tigers scored again to make it 35-34 in favor of Vincent.
“I told our coaches in the headset when we had the ball last time that if we score we’re going for two,” Fossett said. “I already knew that I was going to go for two if we scored. We score, we’re getting lined up to go for two, and they actually called a timeout, which helped us settle down and calm down. We got our heads straight for the two-point conversion then we scored the two-point conversion with 18 seconds left. It was a game where we didn’t play well, we didn’t come out firing on all cylinders like we wanted to. We made a lot of mental mistakes that hurt us."
B.B. Comer had to convert some critical plays late to win it.
“At the end, we get a long run from Kamore Harris for the touchdown that put us at 35-28," Fossett said. "Then we had to overcome two fourth-down conversions on the last drive to score. We overcame some stuff.
"Hopefully, we grew from it. Hopefully, we learned some stuff from it. Ballgames like that, you see the good and the bad of it, but ballgames like that you want your guys to learn. I’m proud of their efforts. I’m proud of the work they put in in those last few minutes to score, but it showed us that we got some stuff to get better on. We got some stuff that we have to work on, and continue to get better.”
Harris led the offensive attack of the Tigers with 261 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jai Gaddis had two touchdowns in the game, including the last touchdown of the game. Garrett scored the two-point conversion to give the Tigers the win.
This Friday, Comer will travel to Saks in a non-region matchup against the Wildcats. Saks is coming off of a 42-14 homecoming victory over the Childersburg Tigers. Saks is 3-2, including 2-1 in Class 3A Region 4.
“Man, they are athletic,” Fossett said. “They’re always athletic. They’re going to run the power read. They’re going to run the power and zone read very well. Their quarterback does a good job of reading it. We’re going to have to be very careful in making sure that we do our job. If an end has the quarterback, he’s got to stay with the quarterback. He can’t get his eyes traveling and looking other places. We got to make sure we’re disciplined and know what we’re supposed to do.”
Offensively, the Tigers are looking to attack the Saks defense even with the challenges the Wildcats pose.
“Offensively, their defensive front is big,” Fossett said. “They got some guys that have size and can move. Blocking will be key.
"Picking up blocks on the pass and staying on blocks on the run will be key for us. Special teams have got to get better. We’ve had two issues with our punt game the past two weeks. That’s got to improve, that’s got to get better for us. We will work on that tirelessly this week.”