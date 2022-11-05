 Skip to main content
Prep football: B.B. Comer mows down Lanett in playoff opener

bb comer v lanett 019 tw.jpg

Jai Gaddis celebrates with fired up teammates after the sack.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — History has not been kind to the Tigers in the B.B. Comer-Lanett football series over the years.

Lanett High has an overwhelming 13-3 record against Comer. The Panthers have been dominant and dastardly time after time.