Prep football: B.B. Comer mows down Lanett in playoff opener

SYLACAUGA — History has not been kind to the Tigers in the B.B. Comer-Lanett football series over the years.
Lanett High has an overwhelming 13-3 record against Comer. The Panthers have been dominant and dastardly time after time.
B.B. Comer has suffered misfortune after misfortune with some painful losses to Lanett. It was salt in the wound and then some for the Tigers, who claim a pretty proud football tradition themselves.
But rarely has Comer played looser and more confident than they did Friday night. B.B. Comer High School not only won its Class 2A state playoff opener, the Tigers also beat their nemesis, Lanett in a 45-20 stomping at Legion Stadium with very nearly 2,000 customers in the house.
The view was especially colorful from where Chris Wilson was perched. Wilson is a junior defensive end for B.B. Comer High.
For the Tigers and the 6-foot-3, 228-pound Wilson, the win over the Lanett Panthers was particularly sweet.
“It felt good, and we thought we were going to shut them out. Our defense was better,” said Wilson.
That was no overstatement. B.B. Comer intercepted three Lanett passes on the night with Tiger junior defensive back Devin Harvey accounting for two of the pickoffs. Comer sophomore linebacker Raelon Sims plucked another ball out of the air in the third period.
—B.B. Comer was razor sharp from the start of the playoff game. The Tigers took a 16-0 lead in the first quarter on two rushing touchdowns - one each from Comer running back Kamore Harris and Tiger junior quarterback Devin Harvey.
—In the second period the Tigers spread their lead to 24-0 behind a Harvey 30-yard touchdown pass to Harris and a two-point conversion. Harvey hit a wide open Harris on another pass play for the two-point conversion.
—Harvey finished the postseason blowout with 122 yards passing. Harvey was throwing some darts, as he completed 8 of 12 passes.
—Harris had a hefty state playoff game, too, with 14 carries for 135 yards. He rushed for three scores, and chipped in a touchdown catch.
—The Tigers had a 39-0 lead in the second half before the Lanett Panthers knew what was going on. Comer would wrap up the offensive showcase with 332 yards and 17 first downs.
—Lanett High eventually avoided the shutout with a 68-yard touchdown run from sophomore halfback Alajawon Whitfield in the fourth quarter.
—Kamore Harris on his four-touchdown playoff game: “We pushed some people around, and we played all four quarters. I ran hard.”
—Comer head football coach Adam Fossett on his team’s hard-hitting win over the rival Lanett Panthers: “We showed some grit and toughness. We took advantage of our opportunities. We came out and played physical.”
—Lanett defensive back and tailback Alajawon Whitfield on his team’s 20-point second half: “We showed some fight, but B.B. Comer is a great team.”
—The Lanett Panthers have bowed out of the state playoffs with a 5-6 record. But the Comer Tigers are still kicking and high-fiving with a 9-2 record. The Tigers are now just four wins away from their first state football championship in Class 2A.