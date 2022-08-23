 Skip to main content
Prep football: B.B. Comer looks to bounce back after loss to Dadeville

B.B. Comer

B.B. Comer will host Childersburg this week.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — After falling 42-21 last week to Dadeville, B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett is looking for his team to bounce back in Friday's home opener against Childersburg.

“We faced a very good Dadeville team,” said Fossett, whose team was 10-3 last year and made the Class 2A quarterfinals. “I didn’t feel like our focus was where it needed to be, especially after the jamboree game. I hope that our focus is better coming into the week. Maybe last week was a little wakeup call for us that we need to work harder and we need to stop looking behind us and look forward.”