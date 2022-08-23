Prep football: B.B. Comer looks to bounce back after loss to Dadeville

SYLACAUGA — After falling 42-21 last week to Dadeville, B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett is looking for his team to bounce back in Friday's home opener against Childersburg.
“We faced a very good Dadeville team,” said Fossett, whose team was 10-3 last year and made the Class 2A quarterfinals. “I didn’t feel like our focus was where it needed to be, especially after the jamboree game. I hope that our focus is better coming into the week. Maybe last week was a little wakeup call for us that we need to work harder and we need to stop looking behind us and look forward.”
Fossett said he thought that even with the loss, junior quarterback and safety Devin Harvey played well for Comer.
“(Harvey) stepped up, made some plays with his arm and his legs offensively," Fossett said. "Defensively, he came in and made some big plays for us.”
Fossett added that Harvey is accepting a leadership role.
“He has a lot more responsibility," Fossett said. "His maturation is going to be critical to the success of the team. You don’t want to throw that kind of pressure on a young man, but the truth of the matter is he’s going to dictate the ebbs and flow of the offense with his leadership, not necessarily his abilities but his leadership to run the offense, get guys lined up, and things like that.”
This week's opponent, Childersburg, a Talladega County rival, fell to Munford last week 28-14 in the Tigers’ opener.
“This is a very much improved Childersburg team,” Fossett said. “They have some backs that can move and do some stuff. I know the Childersburg kids have gotten bigger and look a little bit stronger on film. I’m impressed with how they are up front on both sides of the ball in blocking and on their d-line they’ve gotten a lot better. It’ll be a challenge for us, we have to be prepared.”
B.B. Comer defeated Childersburg 30-6 in 2020 and 40-0 in 2021. Fossett does not want his team to expect the same results this year with what he sees is an improved Childersburg squad coming to town to face his team.
“Again, with the whole not-looking-back thing, we can’t look back and say, ‘Well, let’s look at the last two years.’ That’s over and done with,” Fossett said. “We better be ready for this year and what’s going to happen Friday. We have to look ahead to that, prepare for that, and prepare for them to come ready to play.”
The Childersburg offense is known to keep possession of the ball and run the clock. In the Tigers’ loss to Munford, Childersburg had an eight-minute drive to begin the game. Fossett is preparing his defense to face that challenge.
“They’re going to try to possess the ball for a long time,” he said. “They run a lot of misdirection stuff. You have to be able to key on that misdirection and make sure you don’t fall asleep either.
"That misdirection can turn into a play coming back away from the misdirection, we call it a Sally or a reverse type of play. If you get caught sleeping on that and you don’t contain the end, you’re going to be in trouble.”