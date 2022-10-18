 Skip to main content
Prep football: B.B. Comer intends to use their region title as a springboard

comer v coosa central 007 tw.jpg

Comer Head Coach Adam Fossett is all smiles as his team is up big before halftime.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Let's be perfectly honest, with a spoon full of mustard.

Is B.B. Comer a championship program, the kind that can win when the chips are down?