Prep football: B.B. Comer intends to use their region title as a springboard

SYLACAUGA — Let's be perfectly honest, with a spoon full of mustard.
Is B.B. Comer a championship program, the kind that can win when the chips are down?
Yes, they are. The Tigers are the real deal.
Last Friday night for the first time in 27 agonizing seasons, B.B. Comer High School walked off the football field with a region championship. The Tigers showed some gusto and guts with a region-clinching 48-8 beatdown against Central Coosa.
B.B. Comer is a trophy kind of team for sure, from the starters to the benchwarmers, in Class 2A, Region 4.
“Our recipe works. We’re building relationships. We want to be here. We have the calm and the confidence,” said Adam Fossett, the fifth-year B.B. Comer head coach.
The toothy Tigers are genuine and extra good with an overall record of 7-2. B.B. Comer is squeaky clean, too, in the region with a 6-0 record.
Fossett’s football brigade is ranked seventh in the state, and the Tigers are averaging 43 points a game in the region. There is no better team than B.B. Comer High School in Region 4.
“We have some want to. We’re all motivated and maturing,” Fossett said.
Junior quarterback Devin Harvey could see this region title coming down the railroad tracks for B.B. Comer. Harvey has total faith in the Tigers' football program.
“We have the athletes, and we can do a lot of things. Our team has speed, and this (region championship) is a step in the right direction,” the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Harvey said.
Nobody can ever take the Region 4 title away from the Tigers, either. The football championship is permanent.
“This is the biggest thing that I have ever done. We accomplished something,” B.B. Comer senior fullback and linebacker Chris Garrett said.
But there are still more goals for the Tigers to achieve this season. B.B. Comer is far from done.
The Tigers are still looking for an upgrade as the state playoffs close in.
“We want to get to the (state) championship game. We have the work ethic. We’re going to be ready no matter what,” sophomore cornerback Raelon Sims said.
Before the Class 2A playoffs begin, however, B.B. Comer High School has one final regular-season game this Friday night at Fayetteville. The Tigers and Wolves will renew their region rivalry with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Fayetteville will offer some resistance. The Wolves are playing their best football of the season right now. They have won back-to-back games, and Fayetteville High would like nothing better than to beat the Region 4 champions in their own backyard.
“Fayetteville will come out with some trick stuff. We’re going to have to get to the ball,” said Garrett, a Tigers defender.
The Fayetteville Wolves will take a 2-6 overall record into the game. The Wolves are 2-4 in the region, and they are looking to stretch their winning streak to three games.