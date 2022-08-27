 Skip to main content
Prep football: B.B. Comer defeats Childersburg in 2022 Tiger Bowl

childersburg v bb comer 006 tw.jpg

B.B. Comer #3 Devin Harvey finds running room against Childersburg.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — The B.B. Comer Tigers downed the Childersburg Tigers 35-21 in the 2022 edition of the ongoing rivalry known as the Tiger Bowl.

Comer won behind a productive offensive performance and solid defense.