Prep football: B.B. Comer defeats Childersburg in 2022 Tiger Bowl

SYLACAUGA — The B.B. Comer Tigers downed the Childersburg Tigers 35-21 in the 2022 edition of the ongoing rivalry known as the Tiger Bowl.
Comer won behind a productive offensive performance and solid defense.
“There’s so much that we have to improve on before next week,” Comer’s head coach Adam Fossett said. “You hate to take a win and move on so quickly, but for both of us, us and Childersburg, it’s region play next week. That’s where it’s really important, early region wins are important. No matter how the schedule lines up, you don’t want to be the guys sitting there having to win your last region game to get into the playoffs. You’d really like to lock up a spot before that.”
The Comer offense was led by junior quarterback Devin Harvey and sophomore running back Raelon Sims. Harvey spearheaded the Comer rushing attack with 94 yards and completed two touchdown passes for 44 yards. Sims followed Harvey with 74 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
“A big positive was watching Raelon,” Fossett said. “I thought he ran hard, thought he made some good reads, and we’ve been waiting to kind of come out and show us that he can do the things that we know he is capable of doing. He’s kind of a mix of a power guy and a speed guy. I thought Devin played hard again, played well. Chris Wilson, defensively, thought he played very very well.”
After Childersburg was forced to punt in their opening drive of the game, the Childersburg defense forced a Comer fumble. Childersburg was forced to punt in the ensuing drive. Comer took advantage of the four-and-out this possession by driving from their own 4-yard line to score the first touchdown of the game with 1:39 remaining in the first quarter.
Two touchdowns in the second quarter gave Comer a quick 20-0 lead. However, the Tigers from Childersburg did not go away. With 3:57 remaining in the opening half, Lane Dennis connected with Chris Swain for the first Childersburg touchdown of the game. The first half ended with Comer holding a 20-7 advantage.
Comer opened the second half with a scoring drive. They were able to punch in a two-point conversion to extend their lead to 28-7. Childersburg responded quickly with a touchdown of their own to shrink Comer’s lead to 28-13.
The final Comer touchdown came with 2:51 remaining in the game as Harvey hit sophomore receiver Richard Weed with their second passing and receiving touchdowns of the game. This score pushed the Comer lead to 35-13.
Childersburg junior running back Philip Tilley rushed for a touchdown and two-point conversion with 1:10 left in regulation to cut the Comer to 35-21. This score held until the final whistle.
What to know
—Even with a loss, Childersburg had plenty of bright spots, particularly on offense. Tilley rushed for almost 100 yards total and had the last touchdown of the game which he broke for a huge gain. Swain rushed for 51 yards, threw a 9-yard pass during a brief stint at quarterback, and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Dennis.
—Chris Wilson, Comer's star junior defensive lineman, had two sacks and a multitude of tackles during the contest. He was making plays in the backfield, but also chased down Childersburg rushers as they threatened to make big plays downfield.
—Junior running back Kamore Harris had a nice rushing game as a compliment back to Sims for Comer. Harris added 48 yards and a touchdown during his time in the backfield. Senior Chris Garrett, also rushed for a touchdown and had 10 yards on the ground.
—Comer’s junior kicker, Noah Wimmer, knocked in three extra points. Childersburg’s senior kicker, Daniel Warlick, hit one extra point. Each team also converted a two-point attempt.
Who said
—Childersburg’s head coach Johnny Johnson said: “We didn’t quit. We got down, we didn’t quit. I thought we had a chance, but they (Comer) made some big plays. We didn’t quit tonight, we kept playing, we’re heading in the right direction.”
—Comer defensive lineman Wilson said: “I just wanted to hit, I’ve been waiting to hit all week. We have to keep going forward. We have a regional game next week, we have to keep pushing.”
—Comer quarterback Harvey said: “I feel like I did alright, could’ve done better, could’ve read a lot more plays better. This win gives us confidence going into the next game, starting region play next week, just keep the train rolling from here.”
—Comer running back Sims said: “I had to step in and take a bigger role because our starting running back got hurt, so I had to fill in at his spot and try to do the same things he does. It felt great practicing all week to fill in that role. We have to put this win behind and focus on next week. We’re just trying to take it one win at a time.”
Next up
—B.B. Comer (1-1) travels to Woodland (0-2) for a Class 2A, Region 4 battle. Childersburg (0-2) travels to Randolph County for a Class 3A, Region 4 contest.